American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE

The United States is shipping another four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, the White House said Tuesday, bringing the total of US doses donated globally to nearly 270 million. A senior administration official told AFP that 4,149,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being sent, bringing the total delivered to Vietnam by the United States to 17,589,110 doses. Shipments began Tuesday. Globally, there have now been 268,472,780 doses sent out to 110 countries, which the official, who asked not to be identified, said "is more than all countries combined have shared." President Joe Biden has made fighting Covid-19 the main focus of his administration since taking office in January, also arguing that giving away vaccines abroad must go hand in hand with domestic efforts.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 59 MINUTES AGO