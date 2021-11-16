American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
7 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. remains "fully committed" to a proposed sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, despite the Biden administration slowing down the deal, a senior American official overseeing arms exports said Tuesday. Mira Resnick, a deputy U.S. assistant secretary...
The US and Greece are making plans to update and deepen their defense cooperation. Exercises by US and Greek troops in Greece will increase, and the US presence in Greece will grow. The efforts come amid tensions in southeastern Europe between NATO members and foes outside the bloc. In October,...
TAIPEI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China's economic "coercion" during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between...
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: NatSec Daily will be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back in your inboxes — way too full — on Monday, Nov. 29. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Financial Times’ DEMETRI SEVASTOPULO revealed that China’s July...
A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory.
A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
A prediction by an expert says Joe Biden's failure to stop a Ukraine invasion is likely, as Vladimir Putin's upgraded weapon systems are overwhelming enough to shake NATO to its core. Several factors are now in Russian President Vladimir Putin's favor, leaving the west unsure of defending Kyiv. Test of...
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly...
MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
Top generals from Russia and the United States spoke over the phone on Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry said, amid Western fears that Moscow might be plotting to invade neighbouring Ukraine.
The ministry said in a statement that Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed "current questions of international security", without providing further details.
A statement from the Pentagon confirmed the call and said they discussed "security-related issues of concern".
"The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the Pentagon said.
The US has to catch up on Russia and China's hypersonic missile technology, a Space Force general said. Gen. David Thompson said the US has some "catching up" to do. "We're not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs," he said. A Space Force...
Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): The United States is not as advanced in hypersonic technologies as Russia or China, US Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson said. "We are not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs," Sputnik quoted Thompson as saying....
The United States is shipping another four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, the White House said Tuesday, bringing the total of US doses donated globally to nearly 270 million.
A senior administration official told AFP that 4,149,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being sent, bringing the total delivered to Vietnam by the United States to 17,589,110 doses. Shipments began Tuesday.
Globally, there have now been 268,472,780 doses sent out to 110 countries, which the official, who asked not to be identified, said "is more than all countries combined have shared."
President Joe Biden has made fighting Covid-19 the main focus of his administration since taking office in January, also arguing that giving away vaccines abroad must go hand in hand with domestic efforts.
The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
Construction has been halted on a secret development inside of a Chinese shipping port near Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates after intense US pressure, at least for now, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN -- but multiple officials cautioned that the security concerns over the Chinese presence in the country are far from resolved.
Law enforcement agencies from various countries, including the United States, Britain, and Australia, issued a joint statement that raised concerns regarding an Iranian government-backed hacker group that poses a threat to cyber security. The joint cybersecurity advisory released on Wednesday was made by a coalition of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure...
Comments / 0