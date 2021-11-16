ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE

By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. remains "fully committed" to a proposed sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, despite the Biden administration slowing down the deal, a senior American official overseeing arms exports said Tuesday. Mira Resnick, a deputy U.S. assistant secretary...

www.startribune.com

