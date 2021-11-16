ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny & Pleasant Tuesday

By Griffin Glasscock
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: It's a cool and dry morning, but not nearly as bad as yesterday morning (we won't have to scrap off the frost). Most of us are starting off in the 30s...

