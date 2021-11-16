Sunny & Pleasant Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s. Winds out of the south 5-15mph this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll be in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s for tomorrow morning. Clouds start to roll back into East Texas tonight, and by tomorrow we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies. Highs for Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s - don’t get used to it though. Our next cold front will bring showers and thundershowers to East Texas Wednesday night, lasting into Thursday. The morning commute/travel forecast for Thursday looks wet with heavy showers moving through the area. The good news, rain should clear out of East Texas Thursday afternoon, and we may even see some sunshine before the day is over. We’ll stay dry for Black Friday, still forecasting highs in the 50s for that day with partly cloudy skies. We’ve thrown a low rain chance in for Saturday, with the best chances being in the southern and western portions of East Texas. Other than that, the weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

EAST TEXAS, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO