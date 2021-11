GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after two men allegedly broke into a Gaithersburg church. Police were alerted of the incident on Tuesday when they responded to the church at 201 South Frederick Avenue. Their investigation revealed that the two men forced their way into St. Martin of Tours at sometime between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. and proceeded to steal a 12-inch polished bronze crucifix.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO