Scots going on the road (again) for round three of playoffs

The Exchange file photo Sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle leads the Fighting Scots offense. He’s passed for 1,762 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots, having already logged 588 round-trip miles in their first two Class 3A playoff games, will add another 278 miles this week when they travel to face Northern Nash.

The No. 2-seeded Knights, champions of the Class 2A/3A East Conference 17, are 11-1 after a 24-17 win over Northwood and a 39-21 win over Smithfield-Selma. No. 23 seed Scotland High comes in at 7-4 after a 35-13 win over Southern Durham and a 41-21 win over West Carteret.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Knights

Like the previous two Scots opponents, Northern Nash brings with it a lengthy winning streak. Since a 34-32 loss to D.H. Conley on Sept. 10, the Knights haven’t lost over the past nine games.

Its offense is led by junior quarterback Keno Jones, who is a threat with both his arm and legs. Through the air, Jones is 109 of 174 for 1,557 yards and 17 touchdowns, with seven picks. On the ground, he has run 89 times for 616 yards for another 17 scores.

Jones’ targets include sophomore Trey Battle, who has 32 catches for 371 yards and three TDs; sophomore Randall King, who has 24 catches for 385 yards and five scores; and junior Yasin Davis-McKinney, who has 21 catches for 318 yards and six touchdowns.

On the ground, Northern Nash is led by senior RJ Loring, who has gained 1,557 yards on 146 carries with 22 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Knights are led by junior middle linebacker Carson Jenkins with 177 tackles, 44 of them solo; sophomore middle linebacker Conner Baker with 117 tackles, 21 solo; King with four interceptions; and junior Allen Barnes with three interceptions.

Northern Nash has outscored its 12 opponents by a cumulative 493-215.

The Fighting Scots

Scotland High is coming off perhaps its best-played game in several weeks, committing zero turnovers and just five penalties against West Carteret. Coach Richard Bailey knows it will take more of that the deeper into the playoffs his Scots go.

Quarterback Carter Revelle, this season, has completed 108 of 192 passes for 1,762 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions.

His top targets have been Izeem Graham with 35 catches for 722 yards and eight TDs; and Cadyn Graves with 32 catches for 599 yards and nine touchdowns.

On the ground, Scotland has had a workhorse in RJ Nicholson, who gained 249 yards against Southern Durham and 181 yards with four touchdowns against West Carteret. For the season, Nicholson has rushed for 1,264 yards and 16 touchdowns on 174 carries.

The Scots’ defense is led by Ladarrius McNeil with 98 tackles, 49 solo and 13 for loss, along with four sacks; Messiah Revels with five sacks; Patrick Primus with five interceptions; and Gabe Jones with four interceptions.

Scotland has outscored its 11 opponents by a 366-204 margin.

