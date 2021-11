The 49ers' PFF scores reflect a dominant performance in their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Kyle Shanahan’s challenge to the team to close out the night with at least 40 run attempts appeared to heighten the physicality of the team. The 49ers set the tone early with two lengthy drives that kept the Rams' offense on the sidelines for all but eight plays in the first quarter.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO