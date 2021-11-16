ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom of girl who survived Northern MI plane crash: Her father protected her, 'held her really tight'

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who is the sole survivor of a plane crash in Northern Michigan this weekend said her husband protected the girl during the crash.

Speaking to Good Morning America , Christina Perdue said that her daughter, Laney, suffered five broken bones in the crash, but is in stable condition at a hospital in Grand Rapids.

"She is amazing and she is inspiring us all," Christina said.

According to Christina, she believes her husband, Mike, may have saved their daughter's life.

"Laney told me in the hospital her last memory is that dad just grabbed her and held her really tight. I know he protected her," Christina said.

Christina also said that Laney's injuries are only on one side of her body, which makes her think that the other side was where Mike held her.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the island, which is in Lake Michigan. In all, four people were killed and two dogs.

Kate Leese and Adam Kendall were among the victims. They had recently moved to the island to open a winery.

