ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM removing heated seat option from several vehicles due to chip shortage

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BajxK_0cyDBsKX00

Heads up for those looking for a new car. General Motors is removing optional heated seats from several 2022 models due to the semiconductor chip shortage.

The automaker said the option will be removed from several Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

Those vehicles are:

  • Chevrolet Colorado
  • Chevrolet Blazer
  • Chevrolet Silverado
  • GMC Canyon
  • GMC Terrain
  • GMC Sierra

GM said the Sierra and Acadia Denali will still have heated seats.

This is the latest effort by the automaker to conserve chips. Earlier this year, GM got rid of an engine idle-stop function in a number of trucks.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Ford and GM announce plans to develop chips amid ongoing semiconductor shortage

The big picture: The ongoing chip shortage has caused so much trouble for the automotive industry that Detroit’s two biggest names have now decided to step into chip development. Although the initial focus is on strengthening ties with existing chipmakers to deal with near-term shortages, Ford looks to eventually improve supply and gain independence with in-house semiconductor development in the future.
BUSINESS
CNET

Heated seats, steering wheels dropped on numerous General Motors cars as chip shortage hits

One of the most sought-after features in new cars will be hard to come by at General Motors. The automaker confirmed with Roadshow on Monday it will not offer heated and ventilated seats, nor heated steering wheels, on a number of Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. The changes affect 2022 model year vehicles. Automotive News first reported the changes this past weekend. Although it seems like a minor inconvenience, heated seats, especially, are one of the most popular options for new car buyers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gmc Sierra#Chevrolet Blazer#Acadia Denali
The Verge

Heated seats for 2022 Chevy trucks are the latest victim of the chip shortage

If you’re looking to buy a 2022 Chevrolet (or nearly any GM vehicle) this winter, you might want to invest in a warmer pair of sweatpants: the company has announced that due to the ongoing chip shortage, it’ll no longer be able to offer heated or ventilated seats on virtually all its upcoming SUVs and pickups, as first reported by Automotive News.
CARS
omahanews.net

To end chip shortage, Ford weighs buying chips from manufacturers

DETROIT, Michigan: In a bid to address the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, Ford Motor Company is looking to purchase chips directly from the world's third-largest foundry, GlobalFoundries Inc. On November 18, Ford confirmed it was forging a "strategic collaboration" with GlobalFoundries Inc, which has raised $2.6 billion in its...
DETROIT, MI
arcamax.com

GM tells dealers it will offer heated seats on more 2022 vehicles after all

General Motors pulled a multimillion-dollar rabbit out of its hat Friday, telling its dealers it's figured out a way to resume offering two popular features on its vehicles. The move could keep some of Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick and GMC's most loyal and affluent buyers from defecting to other automakers. Starting...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Closing Bolt EV Plant for Three Weeks Due to Battery — Not Chip — Shortage

General Motors Co. plans to shut the company’s electric vehicle assembly plant in Orion Township, a Detroit suburb for the next three weeks, GM officials confirmed, despite signs the shortage of semiconductors is beginning to ease. A GM spokesman said in an email the Orion plant will close not because...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

Cold Comfort: GM Binning Heated Seats & Steering Wheel in Some Models

While this news initially surfaced late Friday, we feel it is a significant move by General Motors, one which warrants a bit of discussion even after umpteen different car blogs parroted this news over the weekend. At issue? The current level of global supply chain disruption, of course. With the...
CARS
gm-trucks.com

Select GM Vehicles to lose Heated and Ventilated Seats

Starting today, heated and ventilated seats will no longer be offered on several Chevy and GMC vehicles. Heated steering wheels get the cut next Monday and all changes are expected to run through at least the 2022 model year. Buyers affected by the shift will receive credits ranging from $150 to $500. Automotive News obtained a copy of a letter sent to dealers outlining the change, which is in response to ongoing supply chain issues related to the microchip shortage.
CARS
The Verge

Ford and GM are getting into chip development to help deal with the shortage

A year into the computer chip shortage that’s heavily affecting vehicle production, Ford announced a collaboration with chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc., as The Wall Street Journal first reported. Ford’s press release about the non-binding agreement is light on specifics but mentions plans “to advance semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the...
BUSINESS
wtaq.com

GM aims to tackle chip shortage with new designs made in North America

(Reuters) – General Motors aims to tackle the global semiconductor shortage with new designs built in North America, President Mark Reuss said on Thursday. Reuss told an investor conference GM is working with seven chip suppliers on three new families of microcontrollers that will reduce the number of unique chips by 95% on future vehicles.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

GM to retrofit heated seat feature on newly sold vehicles in mid-2022

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Friday that vehicles sold without heated and ventilated seats due to the global semiconductor shortage will be eligible, likely starting in the middle of 2022, for a retrofit that activates those features. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it will cover the...
CARS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen’s ID. family of EVs hits production speed bump due to chip shortage

Volkswagen’s lineup of ID. electric vehicles has hit a week-long production speed bump due to the global semiconductor crisis. Volkswagen will temporarily halt ID. family production lines at its Zwickau and Dresden, Germany vehicle manufacturing facilities due to the global semiconductor shortage. It is the first time that Volkswagen has been forced to halt production completely due to the parts shortage, and comes at a time when many automakers are focused on finishing out the fiscal year on a high note.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford And GM Have A Plan To Conquer Chip Shortage

Ford and General Motors have announced new strategies to battle the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage currently crippling the automotive industry. Ford signed a non-binding agreement with GlobalFoundries, a leader in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. GlobalFoundries made the news earlier this year after announcing that it would double its output by spending $6 billion on expansion.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

GM Brands Can Update Models Missing Heated Seats By Mid-2022

Earlier in November, a notification told Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC dealers that certain models were not available with heated or ventilated seats for the 2022 model year because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Now, there is some good news because the automakers can retrofit these features to the affected products. This update could happen as soon as mid-2022, according to Automotive News.
CARS
protocol.com

GM plans to develop chips for future vehicles​

General Motors is getting into the chip business. After months of chip shortages have crippled the world's largest automakers' production, costing the industry hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenue, GM said that it is partnering with seven chip makers to design the silicon necessary to reduce the number needed and improve their quality.
BUSINESS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy