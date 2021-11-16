ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Plenty Of Sunshine In The Afternoon

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBS4) – It was a cool start to Tuesday, but not quite as chilly as Monday, with lows dipping into the low 60s and upper 50s. It will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs climbing to around 80 degrees with plenty of...

miami.cbslocal.com

Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
wymt.com

Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
HAZARD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm-Up Ahead Of Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday. I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend. I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit. Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCPO

More sunshine and great travel weather

High pressure is sitting over the Ohio Valley and this means another sunny and cool day for us. Temperatures warm to 43 this afternoon. Winds will be light from the west at 3 to 5 mph. The sky stays mostly clear tonight, so this allows temperatures to dip into the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Before Pre-Thanksgiving Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado will be caught in a squeeze play again this week. We have a high pressure ridge moving through the southern Rockies along with our next storm system dropping into the Pacific northwest. Credit:CBS4   This set-up will bring in some gusty winds over the mountains, Front Range and part of the eastern plains for Tuesday. Along with the winds, humidity levels may drop into the single digits! As a result, about 3/4ths of eastern Colorado has a warning or a watch for fire danger going on. Credit:CBS4 There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger posted from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday...
COLORADO STATE
wgno.com

Chilly start to a cool Tuesday

Temperatures are much colder Tuesday morning than what we saw Monday with upper 30s in the northern half of the area and 40s to the south. Some of these numbers are 25 degrees cooler than they were at the same time yesterday. This colder air mass will not stick around...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak mid-level disturbance is currently increasing clouds across our area. Skies will clear heading into the overnight hours and temperatures will fall into the teens inland and lower 20s lakeside. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 43 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching a system for midweek that will pull southwesterly winds and extra clouds our way. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered showers are possible overnight Wednesday into the morning hours of Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
foxsanantonio.com

Plenty of sunshine across region ahead of wet Thanksgiving holiday

The morning commute on Tuesday will be a bit chilly with temperatures near 40. The rest of the day will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s. Skies will cloud up for the evening. Wednesday will see signs of change. The skies will remain...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Chilly this morning, staying cool this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s across the area. Winds will remain breezy through the morning then start to calm down in the afternoon hours, but temperatures will not warm all that much today most will stay in the upper 50s for highs. Overnight clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 30s some patchy frost is possible. We will stay on the cool side heading into the middle of the week but Thanksgiving looks nice. We could see a shower or two early on Friday ahead of our next cold front but most will stay dry.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Morning, Milder Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunny skies and not as cold by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PngjG8XhyT — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 23, 2021 Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s. A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Plenty of Sunshine and Cool Temperatures

Sunny, dry weather continues today and tomorrow with a good supply of sunshine both days, we expect a high today in the mid 50s, and closer to 60° tomorrow afternoon. Tonight will be another cold one with some 20s and widespread lower 30s. THANKSGIVING: It will be dry, but clouds...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Blast Brings Back South Florida Sweater Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s much cooler in South Florida this Tuesday with morning temperatures dipping into the 60s. A brisk north wind gusting up to 25 mph will keep temperatures 10 degrees below the normal Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees under sunny skies. Below normal temperatures Tuesday afternoon. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will be the coldest this week with lows falling down to the upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade and the 60s for the Keys. Dry pattern sticks around but the ocean breeze can bring back more clouds and a stray shower early Thanksgiving Day, otherwise, Thanksgiving afternoon will be pleasant with mild temperatures returning. (CBS4) Forecast highs Thanksgiving Day through the weekend with be in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s. There is forecast to be a weak cold front pushing through Friday into Saturday with only a few showers possible. So far, that rain chance remains low and the weekend looks to be staying mainly dry.

