Founding CEO and President of AINS, overseeing the company’s corporate strategy and product development. Planning for the future has never been an easy task, but the sudden shift to remote work exposed inefficiencies in the way we work. Businesses that operated primarily or even solely on paper prior to the Covid-19 pandemic found themselves scrambling, and leadership was forced to confront operational backlog or face crippling costs.

