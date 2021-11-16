ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research investigates how new mothers navigate the complexity of science during health care services

By University of Saskatchewan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Saskatchewan (USask) Edwards School of Business graduate Natalie Bolen combined aspects of health care and service marketing to answer a crucial question—how do people experience and navigate complex medical science conversations with their health-care providers?. Bolen—a former Master of Science in Marketing researcher—aimed to address the challenges...

(BPT) - The past two years have taught us that mental health is just as important as physical health. Despite this, many in California still face obstacles trying to get mental health services covered by their insurance carrier. Although mental health services are considered an essential health benefit for Californians, a 2019 Milliman report found that patients are nearly six times more likely to pay out of pocket for a behavioral health specialist visit than a general practitioner visit. Furthermore, just 56% of psychiatrists accept commercial insurance compared to 90% of non-mental health physicians.
The boards of trustees for Rowan University and Virtua Health have approved the signing of a letter of intent to expand their organizations’ relationship, further collaborating across education, research and patient care. A new affiliation agreement will be completed in the next several months to define how the two organizations...
What if we can make the health care industry’s decades long promise a reality? After all we’ve learned, especially over the past year and a half, do we have what it takes to reimagine our system? Can we build the system of the future to go beyond simply treating illness, and instead, seek to prevent sickness before it happens?
Findings from a new study conducted jointly at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School, and published in Health Services Research, highlight the statistical drawbacks of one form of analysis commonly used in health services research while demonstrating the benefits of another. "An ongoing goal of health services...
Consuming moderate levels of caffeine during pregnancy can reduce the risk of developing gestational diabetes, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania. In a cohort study of 2,529 women, researchers sought to determine the effects of caffeinated-beverage intake on gestational diabetes (GDM), preeclampsia, and gestational hypertension (GH). Findings revealed low to moderate caffeine intake (less than 200 mg per day) early in the second trimester was associated with a lower risk of GDM, lower glucose levels at GDM screening, and improved cardiometabolic profile compared with no consumption.
SF State researchers win NIH funds to study anti-racist healing in nature. In times of duress, many individuals turn to nature for solace. It is a classic form of self-care that has become increasingly important during the pandemic. However, this seemingly simple intervention is not always accessible to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities — communities that are already challenged by well-documented health inequities.
If there’s a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the incredible acceleration of digital innovations in our daily lives—from ordering groceries online to hosting a virtual collab session with teammates spread out all over the country. Digital health, arguably, has seen the most dramatic acceleration of all, with hundreds of new products and offerings changing the way we think about health care tools and access to needed services.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Health systems play a big role in the growth of health care in the U.S. When health systems thrive, they can offer capital and resources to bring more services, technologies,providers and models of care to communities that may be limited or underserved in the care they receive.
(AP) – Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March […]
Health care costs rise every year, but the nation’s biggest employers still see insurance coverage as an important benefit to provide. They just struggle getting the health care system to deliver what their workers need, according to Elizabeth Mitchell, CEO of the Purchaser Business Group on Health. Big companies also...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Staffing for home health aides is in critical condition right now — and both the patients and the staff are paying the price. “I always say, you don’t come to work with your heart on your sleeve. You come to work with your heart in your hands because that’s what we do, we lay hands. My colleagues are tired,” said Erica McBee, a home health nurse with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health is joining more than 200 leading hospitals in a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Perinatal Improvement Collaborative. This is part of an effort to reduce deaths and complications among mothers and their infants.  Since 2000, maternal mortality has increased across the nation. This […]
MADISON, Wis. — Researchers with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health say physical health is only one factor to consider when analyzing a hospital’s likelihood to have increased ICU mortality rates for patients with COVID-19. According to research published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, UW researchers used hospital data from around the country to determine the other factors that lead to increased mortality rates within 28 days of a patient’s admission. They found that the socioeconomic status of a hospital’s patient population and hospital strain were driving factors behind some hospitals’ higher 28-day ICU mortality rates.
A new study summarized in a research letter published in JAMA Pediatrics reveals that a number of factors, including negative impacts from the pandemic during pregnancy, health care experiences, and reports of discrimination, made it less likely that infants received their recommended vaccinations in the first months of their lives. Led by Heidi Preis, MSW, Ph.D., of Stony Brook University, the study serves as an indicator that a focus on vulnerable pregnant women, especially during a public health crisis, may help to promote infant vaccination.
New completely online program empowers practitioners, administrators and healthcare leaders to create a patient-centric and holistic healthcare ecosystem. Northwestern Health Sciences University (NWHSU), the premier evidence-based integrative health institution of higher education headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., announces its new online Master of Health Science in Integrative Care program. The program, designed for licensed practitioners, administrators, and other health care professionals, highlights the impact integrative, whole person care will have on the future of our health care system.
Telehealth is booming in a period of unregulated innovation, and industry leaders in Nashville are looking to reform pre-pandemic regulatory and reimbursement norms to align with progress they’ve made implementing the technology to support growing demand and holistic, preventative medicine. In April 2020, telehealth utilization shot up 78 times higher...
A new study finds that seafarers – the men and women who keep cargo ships, oil tankers and cruise ships sailing from port to port – will not report dangerous work and health conditions because they fear losing future work. The policies put in place and the way contracts are structured make seafarers less likely to access care and report dangerous conditions, according to University of Texas Medical Branch assistant professor Dr. Shannon Guillot-Wright’s new research published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications.
"Dr. Coleman is dedicated to his work and is dedicated to understanding health in African American men and boys," College of Health and Behavioral Studies Dean Sharon Lovell said about Department of Health Sciences faculty member Santo Coleman. "He is prepared to be a leader as a faculty member and I think the PRIDE program will benefit him, his department and the university as a whole."
