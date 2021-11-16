Research investigates how new mothers navigate the complexity of science during health care services

MADISON, Wis. — Researchers with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health say physical health is only one factor to consider when analyzing a hospital’s likelihood to have increased ICU mortality rates for patients with COVID-19. According to research published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, UW researchers used hospital data from around the country to determine the other factors that lead to increased mortality rates within 28 days of a patient’s admission. They found that the socioeconomic status of a hospital’s patient population and hospital strain were driving factors behind some hospitals’ higher 28-day ICU mortality rates.

