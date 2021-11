Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. At its core, reducing carbon emissions isn’t about the atmosphere; it’s about people. Many policymakers focus on atmospheric temperatures, setting targets that would prevent a global rise of 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius from the time of the Industrial Revolution, when burning coal and oil became widespread. But undergirding those numbers is a universe of research suggesting that rising heat and extreme weather, caused by accumulated greenhouse gases, will kill and injure millions of people and disrupt communities across the world.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO