As some of you know I am a proud cat owner. I have had my Apollo for over 11 years now. My family has always had a pet in our home. Sometimes we have had just dogs, sometimes just cats, sometimes both. Many studies have shown the health benefits of owning a pet, and certainly a cat. They reduce your stress, usually good with kids and give them a sense of responsibility to take care of another living thing. They are more independent than dogs and the cost is much cheaper.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO