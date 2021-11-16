Ryan Reynolds enjoys a walk in NYC with Blake Lively’s fluffy dog Penny

Ryan Reynolds takes his Maltipoo dog Penny for a walk in New York City. The 45-year-old Free Guy strolls around with Blake Lively ’s fluffy dog . The couple has two dogs, Penny and Baxter. Lively is often spotted walking with her dog. She even takes Penny to work.

This time, it is Penny’s turn to be walked by dad, who looked very casual. Baxter wasn’t in the picture, yet he is a gorgeous Golden Retriever.

Ryan showed off his fall fashion wearing cozy cashmere sweater and a pair of fitted navy slacks with white high tops. The actor recently confirmed he is ready to take a break from Hollywood , but not to worry, the 44-year-old actor says it will just be temporary.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Ryan shared. In addition, he is really looking foward to spending time with his kids. “The main point is that I‘m there for my kids in the morning and night and I’m getting up with them and I‘m putting them to bed at night.”