2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: No Defense

By MacGregor Wells
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets got destroyed by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 45 - 17. It was the third time in four games the Jets defense allowed 45 or more points, a remarkable stretch of utter futility. There is no defense for this defense. As long as the Jets defense provides...

Jets Announce Numerous Roster Moves

The Jets announced a number of transactions this afternoon involving both the active roster and the practice squad. The most notable of these moves is probably Echols going to IR. The rookie sixth round pick from Kentucky has been a starter for the team this season. His play has been uneven, but after he left Sunday’s loss to Buffalo with a quad injury, the Bills immediately attacked his replacement Javelin Guidry with Stefon Diggs and scored a touchdown. Wildgoose will be counted on to provide depth as Guidry presumably moves into the starting lineup.
New York Jets Flight Connections 11/18/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After saying that the quarterback position would work itself out organically, Robert Saleh inexplicably named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. That’s right. Instead of letting a young player get a shot, 36-year old Joe Flacco will suit up for the Jets. The 2-6 Jets. The 2-6 Jets who are already eliminated from playoff contention in Week 11. At this point, it’s hard to argue that anyone in the organization knows what they’re doing. A win-now move with the youngest roster without a playoff shot is just a bizarre decision to me. To be frank, I won’t be watching this game outside of highlights that come across the screen. Apathy has hit full force in my Jets fandom this week, but maybe it’ll get better next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Jets vs Dolphins Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Miami Dolphins is in the books, and the Jets are tied with the Miami Dolphins 7 - 7. The Jets began the game on defense and promptly gave up a long touchdown drive to the Dolphins. They provided only token resistance along the way, looking very much like the nonexistent defense the Jets have fielded all year.
Final Score: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 10th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, 24 - 17. On the first drive of the game the Dolphins marched right down the field against a Jets defense that as usual looked lost. The Dolphins scored a quick touchdown to take an early 7 - 0 lead. From there, something unexpected happened. The Jets defense showed up. They held the Dolphins offense in check the rest of the first half. The Jets managed a touchdown of their own off a rare interception by the defense and the Jets went into the half tied at 7 - 7. This was the first game all year that the Jets did not trail at halftime.
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest...
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
