2021 NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: No Defense

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After saying that the quarterback position would work itself out organically, Robert Saleh inexplicably named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. That’s right. Instead of letting a young player get a shot, 36-year old Joe Flacco will suit up for the Jets. The 2-6 Jets. The 2-6 Jets who are already eliminated from playoff contention in Week 11. At this point, it’s hard to argue that anyone in the organization knows what they’re doing. A win-now move with the youngest roster without a playoff shot is just a bizarre decision to me. To be frank, I won’t be watching this game outside of highlights that come across the screen. Apathy has hit full force in my Jets fandom this week, but maybe it’ll get better next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

