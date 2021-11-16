International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 16 November
Several Chelsea players could be involved on Tuesday 16 November for their countries.
Ben Chilwell and Reece James featured for England in their 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night. Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, also made his England senior debut.
Jorginho and Emerson's Italy were held to a goalless draw leaving them to the play-offs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Billy Gilmour's Scotland beat Andreas Christensen and Denmark to ensure they were seeded in the play-offs.
Now the final day of international matches are being played out on Tuesday with three stars set to be involved - Ethan Ampadu, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.
Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Tuesday:
Finland vs France - N'Golo Kante
Wales vs Belgium - Ethan Ampadu
Jamaica vs USMNT - Christian Pulisic
More Chelsea Coverage
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Comments / 0