ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 16 November

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Several Chelsea players could be involved on Tuesday 16 November for their countries.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James featured for England in their 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night. Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, also made his England senior debut.

Jorginho and Emerson's Italy were held to a goalless draw leaving them to the play-offs to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8eIg_0cyDA3sI00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Billy Gilmour's Scotland beat Andreas Christensen and Denmark to ensure they were seeded in the play-offs.

Now the final day of international matches are being played out on Tuesday with three stars set to be involved - Ethan Ampadu, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Here is the full breakdown of the Blues players involved for their nations on Tuesday:

Finland vs France - N'Golo Kante

Wales vs Belgium - Ethan Ampadu

Jamaica vs USMNT - Christian Pulisic

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
fcdallas.com

How to Watch FC Dallas Players During the November International Break

FRISCO, Texas - The FC Dallas season is over but World Cup qualifying is still in full swing and FCD's Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira (both USA), Szabolcs Schön (Hungary) and Bryan Acosta (Honduras) are all taking part. The US and Honduras are joined by six other countries in this final...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Conor Gallagher
Yardbarker

Comment: Why Mason Mount Should Stay At Chelsea During International Break

Having not featured for Chelsea in their last three outings against Burnley, Malmo and Newcastle due to illness, Mason Mount should refrain from travelling with England in their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The 22-year-old has been suffering from a wisdom tooth infection in recent weeks, which has led to his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Usmnt
Tribal Football

Chelsea watching Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne situation

Chelsea are watching Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne's situation. Insigne is off contract in June and agent, Vincenzo Pisacane, has labelled the new offer from Napoli as "surprising". "I must clarify that the contract offer comes with a 50 per cent pay cut. I am an agent and I must defend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea in strongest position to sign Dutch international with clause set to be lowered

A new centre back may soon be on the cards for Chelsea, with a number of their own players in the last year of their deals at the club and one or two could leave. Antonio Rudiger looks most likely to be the main one that will leave as a free agent in the summer, but there is no guarantee that Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, and Cesar Azpilicueta will all definitely sign new deals yet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
tothelaneandback.com

International watch: How Spurs stars fared for their countries

An intimate look at how Tottenham Hotspur stars fared for their countries this week. Tottenham Hotspur players had a pretty productive time in the international break. Many of them played key roles in their national squad during the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign. Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker De Bruyne supports Wenger World Cup plans

Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne supports Arsene Wenger's biannual World Cup plans. UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation's president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups. "At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Internationals: Odegaard, Pepe in action

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, Ivory Coast national football team, Martin Ødegaard. Five of our players were in action for their respective countries during the latest round of international fixtures. Read on to find out how they performed:. Takehiro Tomiyasu started for Japan as they beat Oman 1-0 in their...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte lays down the law! Italian warns Spurs stars that he WILL watch what they eat and monitor sleep patterns as former Chelsea boss gets to work on crucial cultural changes in North London

Antonio Conte's iron grip is tightening at Tottenham as the new boss tries to exert his influence on all manner of things from lunchtime menus and sleep patterns to tactical discipline. Less than three weeks into his reign, the players returned from international duty to find Camp Conte taking shape.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Antonio Rudiger heads Chelsea into a deserved lead

Chelsea started very brightly against Leicester today, but missed a couple of chances to take the lead. After what happened against Burnley before the international break, fans could be forgiven for feeling nervy. But Antonio Rudiger has just stepped up to head his team in front from a corner, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
wagertalk.com

Manchester City vs PSG Champions League Match Day 5 Preview

WagerTalk soccer handicapper Nick Borrman offers his thoughts on Wednesday afternoon’s Manchester City vs PSG showdown in the UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg in Paris. Can Manchester City return the favor with a win on their home soil on Wednesday?. Stay on top of the latest Soccer...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
485
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy