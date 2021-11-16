Ashley Cole Hails Conor Gallagher's Mentality After England Senior Team Debut vs San Marino

Ashley Cole has praised Conor Gallagher for showing the mentality and quality which has seen him called up to the England senior team and make his debut against San Marino.

Gallagher came on at half-time on Monday night and nearly bagged a goal on his senior debut but was denied by the woodwork, as well as striking a glorious chance from yards out tamely at the goalkeeper.

Following the withdrawals of several key names, including Mason Mount, Gallagher was called up on Sunday for the World Cup qualifier adding to his outstanding start to the season.

On loan at Crystal Palace, the 21-year-old has racked up four goals and two assists in 11 appearances already this term.

Now he has earned an England call-up as well as a cap, this is just the start for Gallagher.

Cole, a former England international, threw praise on the midfielder prior to his debut.

He said: "I think his mentality has been great. The call up to the senior team has been coming. He has shown quality this season and is a big player for Palace.

"He is one of the leaders of that group and is very humble, willing to work and get better. He leads very well."

Cole added: "It proves pathway for these kids. Gareth is monitoring in this group. If you keep playing well and turning up here there is an opportunity for them.

"It is very difficult for managers to pluck young players from the 21s and expect them to perform at a high level. Gareth sees them week in, week out. He is seeing them around the country.

"The pathway is there. These boys have to keep competing on Saturdays, keep the shirt on their back. The chances are there."

After making his debut against San Marino, Gallagher told England's in-house media of the 'unreal' feeling.

"I thought because I'm with the U21s, I wouldn't get my chance. But I was fortunate enough to get a call from Gareth which was amazing.

"The feeling was unreal, and to be on the pitch with England senior team is the best feeling in the world. I'm just buzzing."

