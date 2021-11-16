ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonecrest Resident, State Lawmaker Respond To Federal Charges Against Mayor

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegations that Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary stole...

WTOP

Vice mayor of Md. town faces federal firearms charges

BALTIMORE — Authorities say the vice mayor of a small western Maryland town is facing federal firearms charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an indictment unsealed last week charges Jacob Martz with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun in connection with 16 firearms and multiple machine-gun conversion devices found at his home.
MARYLAND STATE
Athens Banner-Herald

Former Athens auditor alleges harassment in federal complaint filed against mayor, manager

Nearly five months after holding a news conference on alleged harassment by government officials, former internal auditor Stephanie Maddox filed a federal complaint against Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz and Manager Blaine Williams. The complaint outlines past allegations of harassment and retaliation made by Maddox during her tenure as internal...
ATHENS, GA
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
coosavalleynews.com

Mayor of Stonecrest and bookkeeper arraigned on federal charges relating to theft of COVID-19 relief funds

Jason Lary, the Mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, has been arraigned on federal charges of wire fraud, conspiracy, and federal program theft. The charges relate to a scheme to allegedly steal federal relief funds granted to Stonecrest to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lania Boone, a bookkeeper for the entity hired by Stonecrest to disburse the relief funds, has also been arraigned on a federal charge of conspiring with Lary to steal relief funds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Laramie County DA responds to second State Bar charge

CHEYENNE — In her response to the Wyoming State Bar’s second formal charge against her, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove denied allegations that she made false claims or excuses about her office’s inability to access evidence. Pushing back at the Bar’s claims that she neglected to access evidence...
WYOMING STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest mayor, Decatur woman charged in CARES Act investigation

Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary was arraigned on federal charges of wire fraud, conspiracy, and federal program theft, United States Department of Justice officials announced Nov. 10. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia states that the charges relate to a scheme to allegedly steal federal...
DECATUR, GA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Top state lawmakers call for more federal rent assistance

The top Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly on Thursday urged President Joe Biden's administration to approve nearly $1 billion in additional emergency rent relief funds for New York. The state is seeking $996 million in aid from the federal government after having already distributed more than $1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam Mayor responds to firefighter staffing shortage

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Amsterdam residents have been worried about ambulance response times, after learning that the union representing the city’s fire department said they have been dealing with a staffing shortage. “A fire department that provides ambulance services is quickly becoming an ambulance service that also fights fires,” stated Amsterdam Mayor, Michael Cinquanti. The […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
CBS Miami

South Florida Cities Band Together, File Lawsuit Against State & Gov. DeSantis Over HB1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar and eight other cities are filing a lawsuit against the state and Governor Ron DeSantis over a provision in HB1, also known as the ‘Anti-Riot Act’. The bill, which DeSantis signed into law earlier this year in response to Black Lives Matter protests, contains a provision that says cities are not allowed to lower their police and public safety budgets without approval from state officials. The cities filing the lawsuit say they will not stand by and let the governor dictate or control their public safety budgets. “They have no place to be...
FLORIDA STATE
salemreporter.com

Challenges persist for rural Marion, Polk county residents lacking broadband as state plans for federal funds still uncertain

Santiam Canyon (Ron Cooper/Salem Reporter) Thousands of Marion and Polk county residents lacking high-speed internet continue to face barriers to education and their ability to earn a living, and whether a federal bill intended to expand broadband access will help remains unclear. Oregonians will see at least $100 million in...
MARION COUNTY, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge Denies Injunction Request From Allegheny County Police, Corrections Officers Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge rejected a preliminary injunction request by Allegheny County police and corrections officers against the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The unions representing the officers went to court in October to block the county’s order that all employees be vaccinated by Dec. 1 or face termination. The unions filed for injunctions, calling the vaccines experimental and unproven with unknown side effects and saying any mandatory order must be negotiated. A lawyer representing the unions said the county’s workforce could be nearly cut in half if unvaccinated employees are fired, the Post-Gazette said. The federal judge sided with the county on Monday, saying the unions are unlikely to win their court battle or suffer irreparable harm, the Post-Gazette reported. County solicitor Andy Szefi told the Post-Gazette that about 87% of employees have been vaccinated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo City Council narrowly votes to pause Street Repair Utility Enterprise fee in 2022

A monthly street repair utility charge to city properties will be suspended for at least 12 months starting in January 2022. Pueblo City Councilwoman Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha initially proposed during a Nov. 15 work session that the Pueblo Street Repair Utility Enterprise fee be suspended given the availability of excess Tax Payer Bill of Rights revenue to repair streets following Ballot...
PUEBLO, CO
Orlando Sentinel

Mayor Demings: Florida lawmakers’ anti-vax mandate ‘placed politics over people’s safety’

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who sparred with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over vaccine and face-masking mandates throughout the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, derided the Republican-dominated Legislature’s vaccine-mandate bans Thursday as “political overreach” that will lead to more infections. “Simply put, the bills have placed politics over people’s safety,” Demings said today in an email. ...
FLORIDA STATE

