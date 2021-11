The Duke of Cambridge has called on people to take action against the climate crisis for the sake of younger generations.In a moving speech delivered at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London, Prince William said we “owe it to our children and future generations to act now” and referenced those risking their lives to protect endangered species in Africa.“Africa remains on the frontline of conservation, playing host to the most awe-inspiring diversity of fauna and flora,” he said.“The forests and savannahs of this vast continent are a precious form of natural capital. This not only underpins economies and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO