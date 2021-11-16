ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

World War II US veterans recall flying aid to China

By AP News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Veterans and officials from China and the United States on Tuesday celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers, American pilots who flew for China in World War II, as a historic example of better relations and cooperation. The online event came the day leaders of...

