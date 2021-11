The Village of Richfield is accepting applications for anyone interested in serving on the volunteer, seven-member board of the Richfield Joint Recreation District. The term is for three years beginning January 2022. The duties include participating in monthly meetings, developing policy and oversight, reporting and light administrative activities. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest with a resume to council_clerk@richfieldvillageohio.org or mail it to RJRD board position, Village of Richfield, 4410 W. Streetsboro Rd, Richfield, OH 44286. The deadline for applications is Dec. 10, 2021. ∞

