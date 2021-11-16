ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gareth Southgate says lowly opposition does not diminish Harry Kane’s San Marino display

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago

Gareth Southgate insists Harry Kane’s latest jump in the England goalscorer rankings is not diminished by the fact he hit four against lowly San Marino.

The Three Lions won 10-0 against the world’s lowest ranked nation on Monday night to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup, with Tottenham striker Kane hitting four first-half goals in just 15 minutes.

Harry Maguire, Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and an unfortunate Filippo Fabbri own goal topped off a record-breaking competitive victory for England.

But it was Kane’s latest goalscoring exploits which caught the eye as he moved joint third with Gary Lineker on 48 goals, just one behind Sir Bobby Charlton and five off of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

Kane averaged a goal every 18 minutes in the November international break, having also hit a first-half hat-trick in Friday’s 5-0 win over Albania.

Those seven goals took him clear of Jimmy Greaves and Southgate says the level of the opposition does not take the gloss off of Kane’s recent record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjVXv_0cyD7O6m00
Harry Kane netted four in San Marino to join Gary Lineker on 48 England goals (Antonio Calanni/AP) (AP)

“I think if you go back through those guys that have scored a lot of goals, they’ve got their fair share against some of the minnows,” Southgate told BBC Sounds’ Football Daily podcast.

“He hasn’t had that opportunity in some of the recent games, we’ve rested him in those matches and (against San Marino) he took those opportunities as you’d expect.

“So I think across the the piece that won’t be unfamiliar with all of the top goalscorers.”

Kane played 63 minutes in both games, coming off at the San Marino Stadium already planning where his latest match ball would be displayed.

He shared a smile with Southgate as he left the pitch, with the England boss joking: “I said to him that Wayne Rooney’s family had been on the phone to get him off.

“He was going to go past about four leading goalscorers in one night. I think that, for a start, we wanted Kane and Maguire and a couple of other senior players in there as a message.

“I know everybody felt the job is done before you come here but every selection you make and giving the right balance is important. You want the younger players to go in and have some stability around them in order that they can play well.

“But also we’ve got thousands of fans travelling and the game the other night and (on Monday night) weren’t physically too demanding, so I didn’t feel that we were stretching the players in any way and we wanted to finish strongly.

“We’ve had a very good year and we wanted to finish that well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Southgate hails hat-trick hero Harry Kane’s return to from

Gareth Southgate heaped praised on hat-trick hero Harry Kane after England moved to the brink of World Cup qualification with an impressive victory against Albania. The unbeaten road to Qatar continued on Friday night as a sell-out Wembley crowd witnessed a ruthless first-half display in the final home match of a memorable year.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Emile Smith Rowe trains with the England squad at St George's Park after his late call-up, with boss Gareth Southgate spotted in conversation with underperforming captain Harry Kane ahead of World cup qualifiers

Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe, Gareth Southgate, St George's Park National Football Centre, England, Trent Alexander Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, captain, James Ward-Prowse. Emile Smith Rowe trained with his England team-mates following his first senior call-up as Gareth Southgate's men started their preparation for their two World Cup qualifiers.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
chatsports.com

Declan Rice OUT of England's squad due to illness in another midfield blow to manager Gareth Southgate ahead of World Cup qualifiers vs Albania and San Marino... with Jack Grealish also doubtful after complaining of a bug

England have suffered another blow after Declan Rice withdrew from the squad to face Albania, while there is concern over Jack Grealish's availability for the World Cup qualifier. Gareth Southgate will be without two-thirds of his first-choice midfield following Rice backing out on Wednesday because of illness. England will also...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Harry Kane denies uncertainty over Gareth Southgate is a distraction

Harry Kane has said that he would love Gareth Southgate to stay on as England’s manager after the 2022 World Cup. Southgate’s contract is due to expire after Qatar and he is yet to open talks with the Football Association over an extension. The 50-year-old has refused to hold negotiations before qualification for the World Cup is secured and could decide to seek a new challenge, but Kane was adamant that the uncertainty is not a distraction for the squad before their final two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham
The Independent

Harry Maguire the latest beneficiary of Gareth Southgate trusting in enduring quality

Gareth Southgate didn’t intend it like this, but it perhaps sums up Harry Maguire’s celebration after scoring in the 5-0 win over Albania that the natural inclination afterwards was to make light.“Is he a Hulk Hogan fan?”Maguire no doubt felt a sense of release and even vindication after his goal. It was a moment of clarity after so much strife, but the response still left many bemused. You didn’t have to go to Roy Keane’s level of rancour to just wonder who exactly he was cupping his ears at, even if one of them might be the former Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails England’s ‘really good year’ after San Marino thrashing

Gareth Southgate hailed England’s “really good year” after his side thrashed San Marino 10-0 in their final 2022 World Cup qualifier. The victory on Monday night ensured England of their place in Qatar next year and, although the scoreline was farcically one-sided as Harry Kane scored four goals in the rout of the world’s lowest-ranked side, Southgate praised the hard work of his players and staff throughout the qualifying campaign to secure top spot in Group I. “The qualification was earned away in Budapest, away in Warsaw, away in Albania and I’ve got to credit all of our players and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Raheem Sterling’s England place safe despite Manchester City struggles, says Gareth Southgate

Raheem Sterling’s struggles for regular playing time will not affect his standing with England football team, as Gareth Southgate suggested that he will keep his international place despite failing to hold down a regular spot at Manchester City.Sterling has only started six of City’s 18 games since his starring role for his country at the summer’s European Championship and admitted last month that he would be open to leaving the Etihad if he continues to be largely confined to the substitutes bench.Southgate has always stressed the importance of regular playing time when justifying his squad selections, overlooking Jadon Sancho for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gareth Southgate takes Harry Maguire’s side following Roy Keane criticism

Keane wasn’t happy with the England defender’s celebration…. Gareth Southgate has taken Harry Maguire’s side following Roy Keane’s criticism of his celebration for England. Maguire scored the opening goal in a 5-0 win against Albania, and put his fingers in his ears as he ran to the crowd to celebrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
chatsports.com

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher receives first call-up to England senior squad with Chelsea loanee to link up with Gareth Southgate's side ahead of final World Cup qualifier against San Marino

Conor Gallagher has received his first call-up to the England senior squad ahead of Monday's final World Cup qualifier away to San Marino. The Chelsea loanee has produced some excellent performances for Crystal Palace this season and could now be rewarded with his first senior cap. Gallagher had been part...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Southgate insists England will take San Marino seriously

England will take San Marino, the world's worst national team in Fifa's rankings, "very seriously" as the Three Lions have yet to qualify for the World Cup, says boss Gareth Southgate. England need one point from their final group game to ensure qualification. San Marino are 210th - bottom -...
FIFA
The Independent

Harry Kane just five England goals away from matching Wayne Rooney’s record after San Marino rout

Harry Kane’s haul against San Marino on Monday moved him up to joint third place on the Three Lions’ all-time goalscoring list, just five off the top.The Tottenham striker has scored nearly three goals every four games across his 67 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to the leading group.Wayne Rooney – 53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18Also England’s most-capped outfield player, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament – against Uruguay in 2014 – but his...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane breaks records as he hits four in England 10-0 rout of San Marino

England hit double figures for the first time since 1964 as they secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with embarrassing ease in San Marino. Harry Kane also racked up the records by scoring four in the first half to go level with Gary Lineker on 48 England goals, additionally setting a new high of 13 for his country in a calendar year as he followed up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

"You need to be quotable to stay relevant": Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's criticism of England defender Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate has seemingly slammed Roy Keane's comments over Harry Maguire celebrating for England, saying that some pundits chase the "next day's headlines". England manager Southgate previously worked with Keane for ITV as a pundit and says that he has empathy for pundits. Keane labelled Maguire "embarrassing" for putting his fingers in his ears after scoring against Albania last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England QUALIFY for next year's World Cup in Qatar as Gareth Southgate's side net double figures for the first time since 1964 to thrash San Marino and secure top spot in Group I ahead of Poland

England have qualified for the 2022 World Cup after their emphatic victory over minnows San Marino. Gareth Southgate's side hit 10 goals past San Marino to book their ticket to Qatar in style. Captain Harry Kane slammed in four goals in the first half as England went in at half-time with a six-goal lead - Harry Maguire and an own goal from Filippo Fabbri also sending England on their way.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham striker Harry Kane spies goal glut tonight against San Marino

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to start for England against San Marino tonight. Kane took his international tally to 44 with a hat-trick against Albania on Friday night and is setting his sights on another goal glut in Serravalle against the world's lowest-ranked team. The 28-year-old took his tally of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy