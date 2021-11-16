Barton men’s basketball team ranked #12 in latest poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — What was one of the worst defenses in the NFL — and maybe Chiefs history — the first six weeks of the season showed just how stout it has become on Sunday. Kansas City held the NFL-leading Cowboys to 276 yards, sacked Dak Prescott five times and picked him off twice. Kansas City kept Dallas out of the end zone entirely in a 19-9 victory. Good thing because the Kansas City offense struggled again. Patrick Mahomes was held to 260 yards while throwing an interception and losing a fumble. The Chiefs went 4 of 12 on third downs and managed 370 yards of their own. And the running game was frequently bottled up on a chilly evening at Arrowhead Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO