ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla sued by JPMorgan in $162 million warrant dispute

By Bloomberg
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase & Co. sued Tesla Inc. seeking a $162 million payment related to a series of stock warrant transactions that were affected by Elon Musk’s short-lived attempt to take the carmaker private three years ago. The biggest U.S. bank bought the warrants from Tesla in 2014 to help...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

'Sounds Shady': Elon Musk Battles Binance Over Dogecoin Issues

Musk throws shade at Binance, but what's really going on?. Binance has temporarily suspended DOGE network withdrawals while it resolves technical issues. Elon Musk says it isn't fair that Dogecoin holders should suffer for issues that aren't their fault, but Binance says the issue was caused by a Dogecoin upgrade.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios

Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,”...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Tesla’s Elon Musk Feud Behind the Scenes

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon don’t get along. Mr. Musk has spurned Mr. Dimon’s JPMorgan Chase & Co. for years, turning to other banks while expanding Tesla Inc. and his broader empire. Conversations over the years between the two companies have often upset one side or the other, according to people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Tesla's mobile app outage left some owners locked out of their cars

A worldwide outage of Tesla's mobile application left some owners unable to access their vehicles. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks and reports various outages, around 500 users reported errors at around 4:40 p.m. ET on November 19. By 9:20 p.m. ET, the number fell to about 60 users.
CELL PHONES
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Benzinga

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNBC reports. The fragmented ongoing disruption in high-end global computing could lead to 15% – 20% growth in three to five years. For instance, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

JPMorgan Wants Tesla to Cough Up $162M for One Elon Musk Tweet

Investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has filed a $162.2 million lawsuit against Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk, for breach of contract. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla sold stock warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their “strike price” didn’t exceed Tesla’s share price when they expired in mid-2021. But Musk blew it all up with one tweet in August 2018 proposing he take Tesla’s stock private at $420 per share—a reference to pot-smoking culture—as he had “funding secured,” though he walked back the claim just 17 days later. JPMorgan said it had to heavily reduce its strike price as a result, but Tesla’s share still skyrocketed 10-fold by the time the warrants expired. Tesla then “flagrantly ignored” a contract by failing to deliver shares of its stock or cash, the lawsuit alleges.
MANHATTAN, NY
smarteranalyst.com

Report: JPMorgan Sues Tesla for $162M

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is suing Tesla (TSLA) in a dispute involving warrants. The CNBC reports that the investment bank is seeking up to $162.2 million plus interest, attorney’s fees, and expenses as part of the suit. Tesla is a U.S. company that designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla sued by JPMorgan over Musk’s 2018 ‘funding secured’ Tweet

Tesla is being sued by JP Morgan Chase in a massive $162 million lawsuit over stock warrants linked to CEO Elon Musk’s infamous “funding secured” Tweet from 2018 when Musk hinted toward taking the company private at $420. Court filings made public on Monday and reported by Barron’s showed JPMorgan...
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

Apple agrees to cough up $30 million to settle worker dispute

Apple will pay out $30 million to settle an employee dispute after it forced workers to stay behind to have their bags after their shifts had ended. It finally marks an end to the lawsuit that was first filed eight years ago. The lawsuit was dismissed by one California judge...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy