Environment

Tuesday morning forecast November 16th

By Anikka Abbott
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are dropping dramatically Tuesday, by as much as 18 degrees in some areas. The coast will be back in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s. An eddy and onshore flow are creating a healthy marine layer...

keyt.com

State
Nevada State
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

We are going to be clear and cold tonight. Lows will drop into the low 40s along the coast. Interior locations will fall into the 30s and could see frost conditions. Our winds will settle down tonight, but any winds will make it feel colder than it is. Tuesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows in the low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s closer to the coast. A frontal system will approach on Thanksgiving Day warming us into the 70s. We will see a chance for showers late Thursday into early Friday. It will be colder behind the front.
ENVIRONMENT
Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Tuesday morning forecast November 23rd

It's feeling more like fall! Temperatures are cooling significantly with much calmer winds. The coast will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s and inland in the 70s. A trough of low pressure is working its way past the region quickly, but skies will remain mostly fair. By evening gusty winds will pick up on the South Coast and gradually turn northeasterly.
ENVIRONMENT
#Central Coast
wymt.com

Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
HAZARD, KY
KEYT

Monday Evening Forecast Nov 22nd

Another day of of breezy warm offshore winds and some interesting clouds drifting up from the south. Overall, our main weather story is the offshore flow driven warmth which will take a break as we head in to Tuesday and a stronger onshore flow takes hold. Look for highs on Tuesday to drop back down to the 60's and 70's for most areas. The clouds drifting up from the south could produce a sprinkle or two, but that is hopeful at best. It's part of a cut off low moving north from off the coast of Mexico and these types of systems are never easy to predict. We do expect the clouds to push east with little affect other than keeping us on our toes monitoring it.
ENVIRONMENT
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 23rd

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be on the calm side to start the day and we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Later this morning, temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. Winds will pick up quite a bit from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. We will continue to have partly cloudy conditions around the region as well. Later today, skies will increase with clouds, giving us mostly cloudy skies by the end of the afternoon into the early evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will continue coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions. However, this will help retain a bit of heat, and lows will only drop to the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy conditions with a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s once again and winds will still be on the breezy side, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to move through the region early Thursday morning, giving us highs only in the 50s. We will have slightly warmer temperatures to end the week and into the weekend, with highs in the 60s. Saturday still looks to be more promising for scattered rain showers around the region. This could be an all day event and could end up sticking around overnight into the following Sunday morning. We will see a little more sunshine for Sunday and Monday of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox5atlanta.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

It's going to be a cold but beautiful day so be sure to bundle up. Thanksgiving is looking to be a pretty great day when it comes to weather as well.
ENVIRONMENT
yourerie

Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Chilly NW flow will allow for lake effect bands today, mainly this morning. Light accumulations possible in the snow belts before they gradually taper off this afternoon. Tranquil weather tonight through tomorrow. Thanksgiving looks mainly wet. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday. Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.04″/ Month: 2.75″ /...
ERIE, PA
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 23 Morning Forecast

Our week began on a pleasant note and that continues as we progress into our Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise though as winds turn around from the south. This brings a return of milder conditions, with highs expected in the lower to middle 60s later on today. The breeze will become a bit more noticeable too as we head through the next 24 hours, blowing around 10-20 mph. Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves in Wednesday night. An area of low pressure will move through the region, dragging a cold front along with it. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight Wednesday and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s Wednesday, despite the clouds with highs tumbling back into the 40s on Turkey Day. A few showers are possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/23 Tuesday Morning Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, cold and blustery. Highs in the low 40s with feels like temps in the low to mid 30s. Tonight: Still breezy with widespread sub-freezing temperatures by dawn. Wind chills will be in the 20s with even some distant teens. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold, but not as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 23rd

Travel weather across the Big Country over the next couple of days looks really good leading up to thanksgiving as warm and unseasonable conditions are expected before rain chances into your Thanksgiving Day. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny weather and a high up around 71 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 out of the south. For this evening, we will see clouds on the increase with mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 55 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 mph.
KEYT

La Niña to batter Australia with rain over the summer in a wet and windy holiday period

Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer for a second year in a row as meteorologists said Tuesday that a La Niña weather event had formed in the Pacific Ocean. La Niña is expected to impact the country’s north, center and east, including its biggest city, Sydney, during the Southern Hemisphere’s late spring and early summer, possibly even as late as autumn, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said.
ENVIRONMENT

