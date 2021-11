It has been a rather bizarre season for the Ravens. It started with a plethora of injuries that may have crippled teams with less character, weaker leadership. They survived a game in Detroit courtesy of a Justin Tucker record-setting, walk off 66-yard field goal; an improbable comeback win against the Colts on Monday Night Football. The list goes on and yesterday in Chicago it got a little longer when an illness forced Lamar Jackson to take shelter in the Ravens locker room, forcing Tyler Huntley into a starting role – a role the backup signal caller wasn’t even aware of until the team left their hotel.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO