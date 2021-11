If you think that studying abroad is a long vacation, then you are being short-sighted. There is too much money involved, distance from family and friends, involvement in an alien culture, and competition. On top of all that, it is on the students to maintain their health, physical and mental, and that is not easy. The nature of stress one experiences as an international student is different and must be taken very seriously. Unless you take appropriate steps you may end up impacting your health detrimentally.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO