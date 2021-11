PHOENIX — Coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community is often the hardest decision for young people to make, especially coming out to their families. After retired Scottsdale police officer Johnnie Ghiglia's son Chase came out to him nearly eight years ago, he decided to not only love and accept him but to do something more for the LGBTQ community as a whole.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO