The husband of former Isis bride Shamima Begum has said he does not condone the terror group’s attacks on the west but still hopes that a caliphate will be established. Yago Riedijk, 29, who has admitted to being an Isis fighter, was interviewed from the Kurdish-run al-Roj prison in northern Syria for a documentary in which he shares his views on the jihadis as well as speaking about his marriage to Ms Begum.The Dutch national wed Ms Begum days after she arrived in Syria from the UK, aged 15, in 2015, and the couple had three children, all of whom...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO