Health News – Mask mandates in schools

By WNKY Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House estimates that nearly 1,000,000 kids ages 5-11 have...

ccxmedia.org

35 Schools in NW Metro on MN Health COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) identified nearly three dozen schools that either remain on or have been added to its COVID-19 list. Schools are put on the list if they have five or more cases over a recent two-week reporting period. Two schools, Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts in Brooklyn Park and Sunset Hill Elementary in Plymouth, reported 10 to 19 new cases in the latest two-week stretch.
MINNESOTA STATE
Star News Group

WATCH: State issues first COVID-19 school data

TRENTON — The first release of COVID-19 data reported by school districts in New Jersey show Ocean County with the lowest vaccination rates among teachers and other staff; and Monmouth County reporting the highest number of cases among students and staff. Thus far, coronavirus numbers have been provided to the state by 2,081 K-through-12 schools [nearly 60 percent] and 45 colleges and universities [more than 40 percent], according to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who summarized the data aid during Gov.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
breezynews.com

Kosciusko School District lifts mask mandate

The Kosciusko School District has ended its mask mandate. Superintendent Billy Ellzey released the following statement about the decision:. “After seeing a significant reduction in the number of COVID 19 cases over the past several weeks coupled with the high vaccination rate of our staff we feel it is safe to move away from the mask mandate in our schools. We still highly encourage unvaccinated individuals to wear masks and we will continue to have a high standard of cleanliness in our schools to aid in the prevention of all diseases.”
KOSCIUSKO, MS
edinazephyrus.com

Opinion: School mask mandates are crucial to public health

The Edina Public Schools District is supposed to have a universal mask policy, but you wouldn’t believe it if you walked down the hallways of Edina High School during passing time. Wearing masks improperly has become the recent trend of teenage rebellion. No fewer than 15 students can be spotted...
EDINA, MN
KNOX News Radio

Fargo schools to drop mask mandate

Fargo Public Schools will drop their mask mandate for students and staff effective January 15th. Fargo Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi says the district’s mitigation strategies are based on guidance from Fargo-Cass Public Health. Health officials updated those guidelines in a letter to school officials this week. In that statement health...
FARGO, ND
beaconjournal.com

Mask mandate reinstated at Nordonia Hills elementary school

Due to "an uptick" in positive cases, Nordonia Hills City Schools Superintendent Joe Clark has reinstated a mask mandate for students at Lee Eaton Elementary School, warning that a return to remote learning is "perilously close" at the elementary. The district had recently rescinded its mask mandate for students in...
EDUCATION
KRMG

Jenks Public Schools votes to suspend mask mandates

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools met earlier Monday evening to discuss and vote on the issue of mask mandates in their classrooms. The school board voted unanimously to suspend mask mandates in their schools. Masks are now optional, and Jenks Public Schools will continue to provide masks to any student, visitor and staff member if they request one.
JENKS, OK
mprnews.org

Rising breakthrough COVID-19 cases cause hassles, health worries

ListenRising breakthrough COVID-19 cases cause hassles, health worries. Back in August, Jeannie Clark woke up with a tickle in her throat. "I'd run 3 miles that morning, just a tickle,” she said. But Clark, a pediatric nurse in Rochester, decided to stay home and get tested, just to be safe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

School mask mandates are starting to disappear. Is it too soon?

When Perrysburg School Superintendent Thomas Hosler sent a survey to parents in his Toledo-area district to see how many wanted to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, he got more than 20,000 “no” responses. His district only has 5,700 students in it. “Clearly someone spent a lot of time in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
York Dispatch Online

Schools will soon be able to call the shots on mask mandate

Good morning, readers! We're glad to have you. Were you affected by the widespread internet, cable outage in York County Tuesday morning? We're not alone. School districts will soon be able to call the shots on mask mandate. Gov. Tom Wolf plans end his earlier mask mandate for K-12 students.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Guidelines For Holiday Gatherings Released By CDC

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has released safety guidelines for holiday gatherings."There are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect your health," the CDC said. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, …
FESTIVAL
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare BOE votes to uphold school mask mandate

After more than two hours of public comment addressing everything from the district’s mask mandate to the national controversy surrounding Critical Race Theory, the Dare County Board of Education voted 5-2 at its Nov. 9 meeting to continue requiring face coverings for students, employees and visitors in an effort to reduce COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WISH-TV

Brownsburg Schools removing mask mandate Dec. 20

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg Schools will remove its mask mandate for all students Dec. 20 after a vote by the Board of School Trustees, Superintendent Jim Snapp announced Monday. That is the beginning of the district’s winter break. Removing the mandate Dec. 20 allows students ages 5-11 who chose...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WNDU

Dozens plea to Bridgman Public Schools for mask mandate

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 100 people signed a petition that was recently submitted to the Bridgman Public Schools’ superintendent and school board, asking for face masks to be required. Currently, 10 percent of the district, including staff and students, is in quarantine. Superintendent Shane Peters e-mailed parents to...
BRIDGMAN, MI
fox5atlanta.com

Griffin-Spalding County Schools lifts mask mandate

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin-Spalding County Schools is lifting its mask mandate. Taking effect Monday, masks will be strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors but not mandatory. "This is not the measure of 50 per 100,000 that we were striving for but I believe that we are close enough to...
GRIFFIN, GA
WNEM

Mask mandate to be lifted in Genesee Co. schools

The mask mandate in Genesee County schools will be lifted for certain students starting in December. On Monday, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners announced the mandate will be lifted for students eligible for the vaccine, starting Dec. 22. Masking will still be strongly recommended. Classrooms or other activities that...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

