Health News – Mask mandates in schools

TRENTON — The first release of COVID-19 data reported by school districts in New Jersey show Ocean County with the lowest vaccination rates among teachers and other staff; and Monmouth County reporting the highest number of cases among students and staff.
Thus far, coronavirus numbers have been provided to the state by 2,081 K-through-12 schools [nearly 60 percent] and 45 colleges and universities [more than 40 percent], according to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who summarized the data aid during Gov.
Comments / 0