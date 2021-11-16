ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Alert: US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as Americans shrug off higher prices and spend more on appliances, cars and at home

manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US retail sales...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
BUSINESS
kyma.com

Home sales on the rise despite soaring prices

Homes sales managed to inch higher last month despite rising prices and dwindling inventory. According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing houses, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops rose 0.08% in October from the previous month. In all, 6.34 million existing homes were sold. That number is down almost...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
REAL ESTATE
State
Washington State
Las Vegas Herald

US retail sales rise faster than projected in October

In October, U.S. shoppers increased their spending, despite prices rising at their fastest levels since the 1990s, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday. According to the Census Bureau's advance estimate, excluding autos, sales increased by 1.7 percent. U.S. households currently are holding high levels of cash, due to a series...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Canada: Retail Sales fall by 0.6% in September vs. 1.7% expected decline

According to the latest figures from Statistics Canada released on Friday, Canadian Retail Sales fell by 0.6% MoM in September, less than the 1.7% expected decline. In August, Retail Sales increased at a MoM pace of 1.8%. Excluding autos, Retail Sales fell by 0.2% MoM in September, less than the 1.0% expected drop, after rising 2.6% MoM in August.
RETAIL
Axios

Retail sales jump amid rising prices

Retail sales soared 1.7% in October, the best month since March. Why it matters: The numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation, so some of that jump is because most everything costs more. Still, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years hasn't deterred some shoppers. The big picture: The American...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales soar 1.7% as Americans kickstart holiday shopping, brighten outlook

On Tuesday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US retail sales had shot up robustly in October, as more Americans appeared to have started off their holiday shopping much earlier-than-anticipated amid frets that a steep shortage of raw materials could lead to a cataclysmic scarcity of consumers’ goods, eventually handing out the US economy a solid start to an all-important fourth quarter shopping that includes Black Friday, Christmas and New Year.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher on Strong Retail Sales, Home Depot Earnings

Stocks were climbing Tuesday, boosted by Home Depot's (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report earnings and a stronger-than-expected October retail sales report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 54 points, or 0.15%, to 36,142, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.39%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.76% at last check.
BUSINESS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Retail Sales on the Rise as Inflation Creeps In

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October. While department stores did well, apparel sales were down slightly from the previous month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Retail Sales Up 1.7 Percent in October

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/16/21: No surprise to anyone in the CE or appliance retail sector, but retail sales were up for the third straight month in October. At 1.7 percent, according to the Labor Department, the rise was the highest since March. This of course is in tandem with the fastest rise in prices in 30 years, but it was still good news for most retail entities from the National Retail Federation to Home Depot, which saw a 9.8 percent jump in sales for Q3 and Walmart, which reported a 9.2 percent increase in comparable sales in Q3 2021 versus 8 percent in Q3 2020. The rollercoaster ride continues.
RETAIL
Vindy.com

Wed. 9:39 a.m.: Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said this morning. That’s the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8 percent in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 1.7% in October vs. 1.2% expected

US October Retail Sales data beats expectations, supporting the US dollar. Headline and core sales rise 1.7% MoM versus forecasts for 1.2% and 1.0% growth respectively. US Retail Sales rose by 1.7% MoM in October, according to data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday. That was above market expectations for a MoM rise of 1.2% and above the (upwardly revised from 0.7%) 0.8% MoM gain seen in September.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in Oct, ex-auto sales up 1.7% mom

US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in to USD 638.2B in October, above expectation of 1.2% mom. Total sales for the August through October period were up 15.4% from the same period a year ago. Ex-auto sales rose 1.7% mom, above expectation of 1.2% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 1.5% mom....
RETAIL
NBC Chicago

S&P 500 Rises After Strong Retail Data, Home Depot Leads Dow Higher

U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday after a strong October retail sales report and better-than-expected third-quarter results from Home Depot and Walmart signaled the U.S. consumer is still ramping up spending even in the face of rising prices. The Dow Jones Industrial average added 54.77 points, or 0.15%, to 36,142.22. The...
DOW, IL
Fortune

Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October despite higher prices and supply chain woes

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September,...
RETAIL

