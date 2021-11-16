‘It’s A Small Town Thing’: Loose Cows Evade Littleton Police

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help solving a murder and a missing person case near Johnstown. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Blake Street near Weld County Road 17 on Sunday afternoon. Gilbert Gutierrez (credit: Larimer County Sheriff) Deputies say they were responding on a report of a suspicious death. They identified the victim as 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez who died from blunt force trauma. Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila (credit: Weld County Sheriff) Investigators they later learned there was a possible second victim who is still missing. They say they believe Oscar Eduardo Valles Avila, 26, is still alive, but could be in danger. He was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Stock image (credit: Weld County Sheriff) Detectives say they are looking for a 2015-2017 white Toyota Camry. Details about the nature of relation between the victims or between them and the suspect were not released. Anyone with more information about the victims or the vehicle are asked to call Detective Ong at (970) 400-5816 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

