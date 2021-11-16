Alert: US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as Americans shrug off higher prices and spend more on appliances, cars and at home

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).

