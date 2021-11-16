ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tate Reeves is politicking. Philip Gunn and Delbert Hosemann are governing.

By SAM R. HALL Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHaG8_0cyD39oI00

You almost have to feel sorry for Gov. Tate Reeves. Here he is, the top elected official in Mississippi, and he has very little power over policy, which is where he thrives.

As lieutenant governor, Reeves pretty much ran the Capitol. Legislation didn’t get passed unless he personally gave it his stamp of approval. His committee chairmen were loathe to do anything on their own for fear of inadvertently peeving off the boss and incurring the wrath from upon high of the Senate well.

But now, as governor, Reeves finds himself in an office that is constitutionally weak. Successful Mississippi governors have relied on their personalities, charm and powers of persuasion to advance their agendas. Reeves has few of these attributes at his disposal. He’s more of an iron-fisted ruler who now only has a soft aluminum scepter to wield.

Then there’s the fact that, since he was lieutenant governor, Reeves has been looking over his shoulder at who might challenge him. Not Democrats, mind you, but Republicans. This has caused him to stake out positions on the far fringes of the right — including positions of which even his donor and supporter bases disapprove but which are nonetheless popular with a loud minority of primary voters who dominate social media discourse.

When state Sen. Chris McDaniel almost beat the late-U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, you could hear Reeves’ knees knocking in fear. Reeves loathed McDaniel, and McDaniel and his supporters despised Reeves. Reeves began embracing some of the most harebrained ideas from a far-right crowd he once thought a threat to a responsible Republican Party.

Today, Reeves has little interest in anything but running for re-election, it seems. Governing appears to be nowhere in his interest.

Though he did a good job during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, since about a year ago, he’s tried to recast himself to curry favor with the same folks who think former legislator, failed gubernatorial candidate and Twitter nut job Robert Foster is a smart, credible leader.

On medical marijuana — which he opposed during the campaign for Initiative 65 — Reeves said that if lawmakers came to an agreement on a bill, he would call a special session. They reached an agreement two months ago, but Reeves has just stalled since then. He seems content to wait until the regular session in the hope that somehow legislative horse-trading politics kills the bill.

Then comes Reeves’ executive budget recommendation for the next fiscal year. Mississippi governors are required by law to submit a budget recommendation, which lawmakers generally disregard completely before taking up their own priorities. Nevertheless, the governor’s budget recommendation is often one place the state’s chief executive officer attempts to influence legislative spending by highlighting key priorities.

Reeves’ budget recommendation for next year is, largely, an absolute joke. Second on his list of budget priorities — not policy priorities, but specifically budget priorities — is addressing Critical Race Theory. To do so, he highlights a tiny $3 million program in a $6.5 billion budget, a move that simply wreaks of political desperation.

His budget also wants to set aside virtually the entire expected $1 billion budget surplus to overcome shortfalls that would result from his income tax elimination plan — a plan without any kind of protection to prevent what happened in Kansas from happening in Mississippi. This is a direct shot at Speaker Philip Gunn’s far more responsible income tax elimination plan, which itself faces an uphill battle and Main Street opposition.

Even some of Reeves’ solid proposals — like funding to recruit and retain more police officers — are weighed down with tired political rhetoric related to national issues that have little to no bearing on Mississippi.

While Reeves is spewing political talking points to stir up voters he fears losing, Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann are actually governing.

Gunn and Hosemann have spent the past several months working out a medical marijuana bill, proposing ways to spend federal COVID-19 funds to help Mississippians, discussing how local governments can best utilize federal infrastructure money and — in the speaker’s case — working to gain support for an ambitious policy proposal.

Reeves may be the state’s top elected official, but he’s far from the state’s top leader. He acts more like an angry politician who can’t get his way anymore, who is scared to death that he may face a tough primary opponent. And it shows.

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Gov. Tate Reeves pulls for a raise for teachers in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to unveil his executive budget recommendations for the 2023 fiscal year. He has proposed for teachers' pay to be increased by $3,300 over the next three years. Executive Director with Mississippi Professional Educators Kelly Riley said it is good to hear the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says fighting critical race theory, election integrity among top priorities for 2023

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has released his Executive Budget Recommendations for the 2023 Fiscal Year. Reeves said the recommendations “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”. Reeves listed his...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
vicksburgnews.com

Governor Tate Reeves Releases Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation

Governor Tate Reeves today released his Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation. Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.
INCOME TAX
impact601.com

Governor Tate Reeves Announces 16 RESTORE Act Projects Totaling $62 Million

Governor Tate Reeves today announced a list of 16 RESTORE Act projects. When implemented, these projects will add more than $62 million to the total of more than $570 million already being spent on restoration projects in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. “One of my top...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Chris Mcdaniel
Person
Thad Cochran
Person
Philip Gunn
fox5dc.com

Maryland Gov Larry Hogan slams Cox as 'Q-anon wackjob' during crime presser

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The day after former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Dan Cox for the Maryland GOP gubernatorial nomination, Governor Larry Hogan slammed the state delegate from Fredrick County as a "Q-anon wackjob." A far-right Trump supporter, the Frederick County politician’s notoriety expanded when he called former...
MARYLAND STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House passes bill allowing moral, medical, religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA — Rep. John Eplee, a Republican primary care physician from Atchison, shot down fears of the COVID-19 vaccine in a speech Monday on the House floor. Several other Republicans raised concerns about the safety and efficiency of the vaccine during debate over a bill expanding the ways workers can opt out of COVID-19 vaccine […] The post Kansas House passes bill allowing moral, medical, religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Budget#State Of Mississippi#Senate#Democrats#Republicans
mainstreet-nashville.com

Lee to chair committee seeking to add ‘right-to-work’ law to Tennessee Constitution

Gov. Bill Lee will serve as statewide chairman of a committee working to add Tennessee’s “right-to-work” law to the state constitution, the governor announced Monday. Passed originally in 1947, Tennessee’s “right-to-work” law prohibits companies and unions from requiring workers to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action

In the fallout over this month’s crushing elections, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger took President Joe Biden to task: “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.,” she snipped to The New York Times. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” Biden, of course, won a solid victory over Donald Trump, but nothing close to […] The post Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

Lee chairs right to work amendment while tiptoeing on Ford question

Gov. Bill Lee will chair a Yes on 1 campaign to put the state’s right to work law in the Tennessee Constitution, but when it comes to Ford Motor Co., the governor won’t say whether he’ll actively campaign against unionization at the West Tennessee plant scheduled to open in 2025. Lee joined business groups and […] The post Lee chairs right to work amendment while tiptoeing on Ford question appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
8K+
Followers
313
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy