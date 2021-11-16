Game day preview: Toledo football at Ohio

A series that Toledo previously owned has become an Ohio winning streak.

The Bobcats, after losing 12 consecutive games from 1988-2010, have won the two most recent meetings against the Rockets. No one will confuse Tuesday’s game with the meaningful tilts in 2016 and 2017 — both Ohio wins — but there is plenty left to play for in 2021.

Ohio has won its last two games after starting 1-7 and can still finish 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference East. Toledo needs one win for bowl eligibility and is in the process of building a blueprint for the 2022 offense.

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

Who: Toledo (5-5, 3-3) at Ohio (3-7, 3-3)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Peden Stadium

Spread: Toledo by 6

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 1370 AM; 1230 AM

Follow: Kyle Rowland

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Toledo: Danzel McKinley-Lewis. The 5-foot-11 speedster has five receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the past three games. McKinley-Lewis is UT's fifth-leading receiver.

■ Ohio: Kurtis Rourke. The OU quarterback has completed 68 percent of his passes — second-best in the MAC — for 1,481 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. During Ohio's two-game winning streak, he's 32 of 49 for 519 yards and six touchdowns.

STATS TO KNOW

■ 0-5: Ohio's record this season when opponents score first and lead at halftime.

■ $20,000: Amount of money Toledo coach Jason Candle receives if Toledo plays in a bowl game. The Rockets become bowl eligible with a win at Ohio.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

■ Ohio offensive line vs. Toledo defensive line: Strength against strength. The Bobcats have a prolific rushing attack, though it's by committee. Their rushing offense ranks 34th nationally (193.6 yards per game) and Ohio is 13th with 5.3 yards per carry. The Bobcats also protect the QB, giving up the 30th-fewest amount of sack yards. Toledo's defense will challenge the Bobcats across the board.

PREDICTION

This is precisely the game Toledo has lost all season. When the opponent or game has significant meaning, the Rockets are up for the action. A weeknight trip to three-win Ohio doesn't fit the bill. But Toledo is playing well, as its offense has found a groove in recent weeks. Ohio's offense will be overmatched by Toledo's stout defensive unit. Toledo 38-21.

WARMUP READING

Toledo offense revving up in November

Briggs: Is the whole of Toledo football equal to the sum of its parts?

Scouting report: Toledo football at Ohio