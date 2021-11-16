ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government.

Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier on its border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015 as well over 1 million people, most fleeing conflict in Syria, entered the EU, often from Turkey via Greece. Tens of thousands moved north, deeper into the EU, in search of sanctuary and better lives.

As more people arrived, Orban began to accuse Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire George Soros and groups linked to him of encouraging the migrants. In 2018, Hungary's government introduced legislation known as the “Stop Soros” laws that would make it an offense to help people apply for asylum.

The European Court of Justice said Hungary had failed to fulfill its EU obligations “by criminalizing, in its national law, the actions of any person who, in connection with an organizing activity, provides assistance in respect of the making or lodging of an application for asylum in its territory."

The Luxembourg-based court said the legislation restricts “the right of access to applicants for international protection and the right to communicate with those persons,” as well as the right of the migrants themselves to consult a legal advisor or counselor.

The court said the law cannot be justified by the aim of preventing “the assistance of misuse of the asylum procedure and of illegal immigration based on deception.”

The ECJ also found that Hungary had failed to respect EU rules when its authorities rejected an application for asylum because the person had arrived from another member nation when their life or well-being was not in danger.

Human rights group Amnesty International welcomed the verdict, saying it “sends an unequivocal message that the Hungarian government’s campaign of intimidation, targeting those who stand up for the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers cannot, and will not be tolerated.”

“It is now time for the Hungarian government to implement the court’s decision and immediately withdraw this piece of shameful legislation," Amnesty's Hungary director, David Vig, said.

Orban is a steadfast opponent of immigration and has portrayed his country as a bulwark against migration from the Middle East and Africa and a defender of Christianity in Europe.

Hungary's treatment of migrants and refugees has brought it into frequent conflict with many of its EU partners and the European Commission, which as the bloc's executive branch supervises the application of European rules and regulations.

The commission said last Friday that it was referring Hungary to the European Court of Justice for failing to amend its asylum procedures in line with a previous court ruling. The EU Commission recommended a lump- sum fine plus daily penalties until Budapest complies.

The referral came after the court found in December that Hungary had failed to respect EU law by denying people entering the country without authorization the right to apply for asylum and by unlawfully detaining them in “transit zones” on the country's border with Serbia.

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Related
Birmingham Star

The EU should be more worried about America than Russia or China

The EU is weighing up the first draft of its new ?Strategic Compass? ? a document that, once eventually agreed, will guide the bloc's security policy for up to a decade, defining what Brussels sees as threat and how it will react. The head of the organisation's foreign relations, Josep...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
CBS News

European thinktank adds U.S. to list of "backsliding" democracies for 1st time

Stockholm — The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backsliding democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or "hybrid" regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union’s border and coast guard said Tuesday.Frontex said in a statement that 160,000 “illegal border crossings” were recorded in the first 10 months of this year, up 70% compared to the same period in 2020 and 45% more than in 2019. The biggest rise was at the EU’s eastern borders, in the Balkans region and via central Mediterranean Sea crossings.Almost 8,000 people —...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Afghan referee sees no fair play in EU border policies

Ibrahim Rasool loved his job as a soccer referee because of sportsmanship and fair play. But the 33-year-old from Afghanistan says there's nothing fair about the way the European Union treats people flocking to its borders in search of a better life.Rasool told The Associated Press that police in Croatia ignored pleas from a pregnant woman and families with small children and instead deported him and 16 others back to Bosnia when they crossed into the EU country this month.Rasool provided video that he said he had filmed inside a Croatian police van and in a forest at Croatia's...
SPORTS
The Independent

Czechs protest restrictions on unvaccinated as cases soar

Protesters marched through the Czech capital of Prague on Monday to decry the government’s restrictions on unvaccinated people as new infections soared in the European Union nation. The protesters, who numbered in the hundreds, demanded “Freedom!” for the unvaccinated and rejected the government’s push for people to get their vaccine shots. They carried posters with pictures of politicians — including Prime Minister Andrej Babis Health Minister Adam Vojtech and leading epidemiologists — calling them traitors. Unlike recent rallies in the Netherlands and Brussels, this protest was peaceful. The crowd was significantly smaller than a similar demonstration last week.New...
PROTESTS
Columbian

Lukashenko assails EU over migrant crisis

MOSCOW — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Monday sharply criticized the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country’s border with Poland. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland...
POLITICS
The Independent

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland where hundreds of migrants remain stuck.Belarus' Interior Ministry officials said Tuesday that 118 migrants flew out of the capital, Minsk, on Monday to their home countries after the ex-Soviet country's authorities “assisted them with paperwork and passing through the state border.” The authorities carry out this work “daily," and on Tuesday another group of migrants is expected to leave Belarus, said...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

Human rights activists sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue “may amount to crimes against humanity.”The filing, which is confidential, is the latest attempt to have ICC prosecutors investigate the treatment of migrants seeking to make dangerous trips across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in smugglers' boats.In 2019, lawyers called for an ICC probe into the European Union's migrant policy, alleging that EU officials are knowingly responsible for migrant deaths on land and at sea, as well as culpable for rapes and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse”, and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Asks Afghanistan's Neighbours to Prevent Exploitation of Migrants

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat on Monday urged Afghanistan's northern neighbours to help prevent what he described as the abuse of migrants for political goals by the Belarusian authorities. The EU also presented to the former Soviet republics its 1 billion euro plan to support both Afghanistan...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Poland: Belarus eyes using Afghan migrants as border pawns

Poland’s leader on Sunday warned against more possible migrant pressures on the European Union’s border with Belarus this time coming from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Vilnius following talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte about ways of solving the “very difficult situation” at the borders of EU members with Belarus. He was on a one-day tour of meetings with the prime ministers of EU members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which have also been hit by the migrant pressures.The EU says the new surge of migrants on its eastern borders has been orchestrated by...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Bulgarians vote for president in runoff election

Bulgarians went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. The choice is between incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, who is seeking a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial post, and Sofia University rector, Anastas Gerdzhikov, 58, who is backed by the center right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov and firm supporter of last year’s anti-corruption protests, is going into the runoff as the favorite after winning...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings.
POLITICS
