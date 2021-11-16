ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Club of Morro Bay to bring back Lighted Boat Parade

By Ruth Ann Angus
 7 days ago
Photos by Ruth Ann Angus.

Boat owners can apply now to participate

– A collaboration with Morro Bay Rotary Club, the City of Morro Bay, and the Morro Bay Harbor Department resulted in the return of the popular Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade that will occur on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m.

On that night, the waterfront will come alive with thousands of sparkling lights on decked out boats and fishing vessels. Local area residents are thrilled to hear that this family friendly event is back on track after being on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors gather all along the Embarcadero and on the South T-pier to watch boats of all sizes and shapes show off their creative decorative talents. Years past have delighted folks with vessels as Santa Claus riding a motorcycle, storybook themes, and sailing masts lit up as Christmas trees, and more.

Little vessels delight the crowd too with the non-motorized paddlers that string lights on their kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.

Boat owners can now apply to participate by going to www.morrobayrotary.org on the home page on the lower right-hand side of the screen finding download for the entry forms for participation or for sponsorship. There is a $25 entry fee required and the application deadline is Dec. 1, 2021.

The parade is divided up into divisions to receive cash prizes of $500 for first place, $350 for second place, and $150 for third place. The different boat types applicable are cabin cruiser, open boat, motor, sail, motor yacht, and commercial/sport fishing.

Rotary is also holding Santa’s House on the weekends of Dec. 3, 4, and 5 and Dec. 10, 11, and 12. Hours for Fridays and Saturdays are 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. Children of all ages will be thrilled to talk with Santa Claus to tell them of all their wishes for 2022. Santa’s House will be located at the giant chessboard on the Embarcadero.

Businesses and individuals can aid the Lighted Boat Parade and Santa’s House by becoming a sponsor. Levels of sponsorship are: Santa’s House $350 which gives the sponsor a printed sign on Santa’s House, provides toys for Santa to give to kids, mentions on social media, mention at the live performance and during the parade, and a participation certificate, Business Sponsorship, which is $250, gives the sponsor their logo and link to their website, social media mentions, and mention at the live performance and during the parade, and a participation certificate, and Individual Sponsorship is at $100 and gives the sponsor their name on the website, mention at the live performance and during the parade and a participation certificate.

Entry form for sponsorship is located at www.morrobayrotary.org.

While excellent weather is always hoped for, should weather or safety issues occur, the parade will be moved to Saturday, Dec, 11, 2021. For more information contact Nancy Ford-Retchless at (805) 235-3733.

