Naruto is to the anime community what Fortnite is to gaming – a cultural phenomenon with continuous levels of popularity and success. Naruto’s fluid animation, impressive world-building, and relatable heroes have inspired fans across the globe. At the same time, Fortnite is beloved for its constant content rollouts and unexpected crossovers, with Marvel and DC being primary sources of inspiration. However, it’s rare for anime to make an appearance in the cartoonish battle royale’s gameplay loop. Yet, somehow it makes sense for two heavyweights like Naruto and Fortnite to come together. According to a teaser Tweet, Naruto (Shippuden, to be exact) will ninja run into Fortnite next week. Believe it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO