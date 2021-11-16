ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama's Last 3 QBs Accomplished a First in Their Young NFL Careers

By Jason Hall
 7 days ago

Photo: Michael Reaves

The University of Alabama's last three previous starting quarterbacks all led their NFL teams to victory in Week 10.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts each earned victories, marking the first time all three won in the same week during the 2021 season, which is Jones' first and both Tagovailoa and Hurts' second.

Additionally, each team won by a double-digit margin, with the Dolphins upsetting the Ravens, 22-10; the Eagles earning a 30-13 road victory against the Denver Broncos and the Patriots defeating the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, at Gillette Stadium.

"Mac, Jalen, and Tua were all winners in Week 10," SportsCenter 's verified account tweeted along with a photo of all three quarterbacks together in their Alabama uniforms via University of Alabama alum Adam Weil . "The first time it's happened in their pro careers."

Jones led Alabama to a College Football National Championship and was third in the Heisman voting behind teammate DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback in 2020.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions on 311 of 402 passing -- while also recording one rushing touchdown -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record in 2020.

Jones also made four starts in the absence of Tagovailoa following a season-ending injury in 2019.

Tagovailoa was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft in 2020.

The Hawaii native is one of the most decorated players in the history of Alabama football, having won the College Football National Championship and CFP National Championship Offensive MVP as a true freshman, as well as the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year awards, while also being named a Consensus All-American, as a sophomore.

Hurts took over as Alabama's starting quarterback as a true freshman in 2016 before being replaced by Tagovailoa in the second half of the College Football National Championship Game, with Tagovailoa leading the Tide to a comeback overtime victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hurts replaced an injured Tagovailoa during the SEC Championship the following season and led the Tide to victory over the Bulldogs with a strong late-game performance before Tagovailoa returned for the College Football Playoff several weeks later.

Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma prior to the 2019 season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist, as well as the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 quarterback during his lone season in Norman.

