Carolyn Bland

In her small Wisconsin city, Virginia Sorenson was a local celebrity. The choreographer for the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies — grandmothers who don matching short skirts and wave their pompoms to songs like “We Are Family” at parades — Sorenson was known for her generosity and the pep she put into performances.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is subpoenaing Trump ally Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones along with others who helped plan and finance the rallies that preceded the attack on the Capitol. Stone, one of several Trump confidants to be pardoned by the former...
President Biden sidestepped a battle over the leadership of the Federal Reserve by disappointing progressive allies and sticking with Jerome Powell, whom former President Trump nominated as Fed chairman four years ago. Senate aides predict Powell will easily have enough votes to secure confirmation to a second term atop the...
Kevin Spacey is expected to give up nearly half of his multi-million dollar fortune to "House of Cards" producers for breaching his contract over his alleged behind-the-scenes sexual misconduct. On Monday, an arbitrator ordered the former Netflix star to pay nearly $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production company...
A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
Sean Parnell, a candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has suspended his campaign after a judge ruled Monday in favor of his estranged wife in a court fight over custody of their three children. His estranged wife, Laurie Snell, had testified about abuse she says...
A New York assemblyman is calling for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's impeachment following a state report showing Cuomo used top state officials to help draft his book deal during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was "not fully transparent" about nursing home deaths. Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim, who lost...
Comments / 0