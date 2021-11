The school board posted a letter on the district web site that said student and staff health and safety have been priorities since the pandemic began. The letter highlights that the Summit County Health Department has visited the Parley’s Park campus four times to ensure compliance with the mandate. Those visits began after KPCW reported Nov 5 that students, faculty and staff were unmasked at that school for the first week the mandate was supposed to have been in effect, and messages telling students to do what their parents wanted in terms of wearing masks had been broadcast over loudspeakers, shown on classroom slides and explained by phone to people calling the school.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO