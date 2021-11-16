Matthew Stafford Will Be Fine Despite Recent Struggles

Photo: Ezra Shaw

Jason Smith: " I love how ready everyone is to bury Matthew Stafford after these past two weeks. Midseason struggles, and tonight they're facing a team who matches up well against them. The Rams - and Stafford - are going to be fine."



Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the Rams losing big to the 49ers on Monday night. The guys explain why they believe the rough performances in the last 2 games from Matt Stafford and the Rams offense can be attributed to a bit of a midseason slump, as opposed to the struggles being indicative of larger issues with Stafford as a quarterback. Jason reaffirms his belief that Stafford is one of the better quarterbacks in the league and will have no issue leading the Rams into and through the postseason.