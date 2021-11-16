ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford Will Be Fine Despite Recent Struggles

By Ryan Burschinger
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkCdR_0cyD0F8200
Photo: Ezra Shaw
Jason Smith: " I love how ready everyone is to bury Matthew Stafford after these past two weeks. Midseason struggles, and tonight they're facing a team who matches up well against them. The Rams - and Stafford - are going to be fine."


Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the Rams losing big to the 49ers on Monday night. The guys explain why they believe the rough performances in the last 2 games from Matt Stafford and the Rams offense can be attributed to a bit of a midseason slump, as opposed to the struggles being indicative of larger issues with Stafford as a quarterback. Jason reaffirms his belief that Stafford is one of the better quarterbacks in the league and will have no issue leading the Rams into and through the postseason.

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Odell Beckham Jr. Lands with Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams

After reports that wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was deciding between signing with a couple of different franchises, the 29-year-old wideout has found a new home. On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams posted on their social media account that the organization had agreed to terms with the polarizing wideout. For...
NFL
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife reveals how panic attack exposed relationship issue

Since moving to Los Angeles from Detroit ahead of the 2021 NFL season, life has been moving full-steam ahead for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly. But as the mother of four revealed Tuesday on her podcast, “The Morning After,” the couple recently needed something of a reset.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Mike Harmon
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Pain of Rams’ loss lingers in Matthew Stafford’s ankle

Matthew Stafford couldn’t get out of the way of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but he might have dodged a bullet. That is, if the injury to the quarterback’s left ankle is no more serious than the Rams are reporting, and doesn’t keep him out of practice or next Monday night’s road game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
pff.com

2021 NFL MVP: Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray lead the way ahead of NFL Week 10

Week 9 wasn't particularly a banner week for the NFL MVP favorites, as the front-runners either had a bad on Sunday or didn’t play at all. With Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers sidelined due to various reasons and Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen having days to forget, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson seized the opportunity and stormed back into serious MVP contention.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
FOX Sports

Jason McIntyre: OBJ is not much of a receiver at this point; he will hinder Matthew Stafford I UNDISPUTED

Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to Hollywood. The LA Rams signed OBJ on a one-year deal and are doing everything they can to win the Super Bowl this year. They have acquired yet another star after they traded for Von Miller last week. Even LeBron James celebrated the news on social media, tweeting: 'Welcome to LA my brother. It’s GO TIME!' Jason McIntyre explains why OBJ does not make the Rams Super Bowl favorites and 'will hinder Matthew Stafford.'
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football: What Odell Beckham Jr. signing means for Matthew Stafford, Rams receivers

Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The veteran wide receiver joins a depth chart that includes target hogs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but there are plenty of balls to go around in an offense that ranks first in passing yards (2,776) and second in passing touchdowns (23). In fact, even without Beckham, Los Angeles' wide receiver room ranks first in targets (236), receptions (157), receiving yards (2,259) and touchdown receptions (18).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Rams offense must protect Matthew Stafford better in Week 10

For the first eight games of the season, the LA Rams had done a fine job protecting veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. The offensive line allowed just four sacks, the best performance in the NFL to that point. Safe in the pocket meant that Stafford had the time to carve up defenses almost at will. And that is what he did.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Matthew Stafford Breaks Silence On OBJ Pick-Up

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have had a very solid start to the NFL season. Sitting at a record of 7-2, the Rams are pretty well a lock at this point to make it to the playoffs and they could very well find themselves in the Super Bowl if they can get every single piece of the team in order on a week to week basis.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford on Odell Beckham: Everybody on our team carves out their role

Matthew Stafford went to bed Wednesday night with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson as his top wideouts. On Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Rams’ receiving corps. The Rams signed Beckham to a one-year deal. It comes 10 days after the Rams traded for edge rusher Von Miller.
NFL
therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing injury updates, the Rams getting Odell Beckham Jr. and more. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their...
NFL
chatsports.com

Sean McVay addresses performance of offensive line and Matthew Stafford’s ankle after Rams lose to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams fell to 7-2 after a 28-16 loss to the AFC leading Tennessee Titans. The score is a bit misleading, as L.A. was able to get a garbage time touchdown in a game that wasn’t really that close. After the contest, Head Coach Sean McVay, Andrew Whitworth, and Matthew Stafford addressed the media. Here’s what they had to say about the defeat.
NFL
chatsports.com

Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Apologizes for Throwing Pretzel at Fan During MNF

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, has apologized for throwing a pretzel at a fan during Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. In response to a comment on Instagram (h/t TMZ Sports), Stafford explained a fan was "saying a bunch of things that were aggressive toward our crew but zero excuse" about her actions.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, More Helped Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams

A number of Los Angeles Rams players, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wideouts Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford, helped recruit Odell Beckham Jr., per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Beckham, who was released by the Cleveland Browns last week, signed with the Rams on Thursday. Per that...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

3K+
Followers
477
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy