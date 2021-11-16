Jalapeno Festival returns

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood artist Carroll Swayze gives thanks this year with a Thanksgiving Arts Festival. As she has for more than 30 years, Swayze has brought noted and award-winning artists to Englewood. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Thanksgiving Art Festival returns 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
The holiday season has returned to the Quad-Cities. The Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade went off in grand fashion Saturday in Davenport, a welcome sight after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the yearly event in 2020. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. There were plenty of balloon floats as...
After having to cancel a very successful event from two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday-themed activity is making a comeback this year in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is hosting the Winter Festival: A Celebration of Trees December 10th and 11th at the Jefferson Elks Lodge. Committee member Emily Rohner is excited to bring back the popular event from 2019 and at a new location with the Elks Lodge.
Brantwyn Estate once again is filled with merry trees and holiday decor as the Delaware Hospice Festival of Trees returns to the du Pont home. The festival, which was turned into a virtual event last year, will be open Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21, with no admission to see the trees.
The Loveland Downtown District welcomes Loveland residents and surrounding communities to visit downtown for the return of their annual Festival of Lights event on Friday, November 19 from 5-8 pm along 4th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. Festival of Lights is the official kickoff to the holiday season...
Life is starting to return to normal as events like the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival return to downtown Annapolis this December 5th. The event took last year off as a precaution during a spike in COVID. This year as the vaccine is now available to most of the population this sweet event is returning to the first block of West Street in downtown Annapolis. Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Inner West Street Association said, “This outdoor shopping event has become one of Annapolis’ favorite holiday events and everyone is excited to see it return.”
CHICAGO — The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is returning to the Gold Coast this holiday season following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Pritzker, among the festival’s organizers, is confident the event will be safe and secure on multiple fronts. It will return this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. This year marks […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park Friday. For the first time this year, in an effort to alleviate traffic, the county is designating peak nights and regular nights. Tickets are now $25 on peak nights and $15 on regular nights. Additionally, to...
The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary as it returns in person to Bricktown on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mickey Mantle Ave. outside of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The early holiday season will kick off to accommodate all the Downtown...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular arts festival will return to Tupelo this spring, with some new twists. The Gumtree Art and Wine Festival will take place on Mother’s Day weekend. Along with the usual attractions, like artists selling their work, there will be many new attractions. Those new attractions...
(ABC 6 News) - The 'Festival of Trees' event in Rochester returns for the 36th year and donations will contribute towards the Hiawatha Homes Foundation. Over four million dollars have been raised throughout the event’s history. “It’s really an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate the mission of...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Midcoast Tree Festival is back. The event, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus, kicked off Friday at the Saint John's Community Center in Brunswick. Organizers say the event helps to showcase businesses in the area, all while raising money for Meals on Wheels,...
Take a look through the Great Lakes Bay Region's very own indoor Christmas-themed forest. Rows of holiday trees were lined up to fill the Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center in Midland, helping residents get into the Christmas spirit this weekend. The Festival of Trees is back from Friday through...
The Pennyroyal Center is bringing back the Festival of Trees to the War Memorial Building starting on December 10 and tree sponsorships are open now. The festival was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and Ashley Boze with the Pennyroyral Center says while they’re still trying to be as cautious as possible, they’re excited to bring back the Festival of Trees and all the fun that comes with it.
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Museum of Art is bringing back a holiday Festival of Wreaths. Fifty-one wreaths created by local designers, artists and local businesses will be displayed in the windows of downtown Muskegon businesses and the Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W Webster Ave., from Nov. 24 through Dec. 5.
WASHINGTON TWP. — The Woodland Lights festival will return this season with a few changes, according to organizers. The holiday lights festival that began in the early 1990s was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. But it is set to open Nov. 19 at Countryside Park on the campus of the Washington Twp. RecPlex, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Festival of Trees and Lights will be back in person at Louisville Slugger Field this weekend. Last year's festival, which benefits Norton Children's Hospital, was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests will be able to view thousands of decorated trees, wreaths and crafts,...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City leaders held a workshop to discuss what to do with the Plaza Theater downtown and the subject of a conference center was brought up once again. Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III says when it comes to a convention or conference center, they are looking to invest in downtown; however, they are still considering all areas of the city.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Anyone hoping to get active at any of the city rec centers will be able to do so. As of Monday morning with the exception of two facilities, recreation centers are now open to the public. After a year and a half of doors being shut,...
After taking a year off, an annual local holiday shopping celebration will return with gusto. A tradition of more than 40 years, the Sugarplum Festival will make a comeback with all of the bright decorations, local goods and delicious food on which it built its reputation. “I hope that people...
