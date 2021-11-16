Jalapeno Festival returns

Life is starting to return to normal as events like the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival return to downtown Annapolis this December 5th. The event took last year off as a precaution during a spike in COVID. This year as the vaccine is now available to most of the population this sweet event is returning to the first block of West Street in downtown Annapolis. Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Inner West Street Association said, “This outdoor shopping event has become one of Annapolis’ favorite holiday events and everyone is excited to see it return.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO