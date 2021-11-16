ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

By YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer, YURI KAGEYAMA
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. In Japan, the benchmark reversed earlier gains that had come on the yen trading lower recently, boosting the profits of exporters. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 29,730.21. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,973.81....

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
GreenwichTime

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom and China. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Earnings Reports#Stocks#Asian#Ap#Kospi#S P#Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Chinese#Ig#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bmo Wealth Management#Nasdaq
GreenwichTime

Stocks edge lower, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from banks and energy companies tempered losses from communications and technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,628 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.
STOCKS
GreenwichTime

Brainard gives Biden a jobs ally alongside Fed's inflation hawks

Lael Brainard, picked to be vice chair of the Federal Reserve, is expected to be a critical defender of its commitment to maximum employment across demographic groups at a time when other U.S. central bankers are more worried by inflation. Her promotion from Fed governor is also the latest step...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Yuan Also Gains After Biden/Xi Talks

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Tuesday, ahead of the release of key retail sales data, while the Chinese yuan benefited from the largely friendly dialogue between the U.S. and Chinese presidents during a virtual meeting. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
BUSINESS
Derrick

Asian stocks rise after Biden, Xi hold video summit

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday after President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which make up the bulk of the region's market value, advanced. Seoul and Sydney declined.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record

Asian markets edged up Tuesday following another record on Wall Street with optimism over the recovery outlook for now trumping long-running inflation fears, with predictions for even more gains to come. Traders have been in buoyant mood since the Fed last week unveiled its plan for withdrawing its vast financial...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shale oil's slower investment sparks new tension with White House

Nov 23 (Reuters) - As the Biden administration and allies scramble to deliver more oil to market through stockpile releases, shale producers are tapping the brakes on reinvestment, according to new data, a sign of the widening split between U.S. oil companies and Washington. That restraint has become the latest...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy