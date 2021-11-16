ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research gaps identified for next-generation conservation technologies to reduce biodiversity loss

By European Cooperation in Science, Technology (COST)
Cover picture for the articleMore investment and support for research into emerging genomic tools for conservation is needed to prevent further biodiversity loss, according to a new paper published in Conversation Genetics. A new publication explores the field of genomic technologies, and how and in which circumstances they could be used as additional...

