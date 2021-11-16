Research gaps identified for next-generation conservation technologies to reduce biodiversity loss

PRESS RELEASE: The giant panda is one of the flagship species of the world’s biodiversity conservation. The Giant Panda National Park as the biggest Panda Reserve in the world at the UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP 15) sits on the borders of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces, covering an area of 27134 square kilometers. Among them, there are more than 1,200 wild giant pandas in Sichuan, accounting for three-quarters of the entire national park. Giant panda nature reserves are usually in virgin forests in which some areas have no internet or even electricity, there are great challenges to traditional communication and information, data and location tracking, and new communication technologies and methods are required. At the same time, as the habitats of giant pandas are mostly in remote mountainous areas with relatively backward economy, and because of the environmental protection policy, the local area does not allow the development of industry and modern agriculture. How to achieve the organic unity of ecological development and poverty alleviation is the challenge of constructing sustainable ecological and economic development.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO