ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11

By Mike Johrendt
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You pretty much know what kind of team you have at this point in the fantasy football season, whether you like it or not. But there is still time to steer the ship in the right direction, even with the playoffs quickly approaching. As your waiver wire pickups for...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s injury status gets critical update for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens have been anxiously waiting for any update on Lamar Jackson’s status leading up to the Ravens’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson did not suit up for the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, in which the 7-3 Ravens secured the win, 16-13. Jackson was sidelined due to an illness. As Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports:
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Ex-Panthers kicker clarifies target of alleged Cam Newton trolling

The Carolina Panthers lost a close game to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. However, it wasn’t just any old game but one filled with revenge narratives. Cam Newton returns to Carolina against his former head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera gets a chance to show the Panthers they blew it by not keeping him around. However, there’s one big revenge narrative that probably shouldn’t have been overlooked.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Panthers#Cowboys#American Football#Espn#The Jacksonville Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
100K+
Followers
67K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy