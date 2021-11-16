ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift releases ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video featuring Miles Teller

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
Just days after Taylor Swift released her rerecorded “Red” album, fans were treated to another surprise Monday.

According to Variety and Entertainment Weekly, the Grammy Award winner debuted the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a previously unreleased track from “Red (Taylor’s Version)” that includes vocals from Chris Stapleton. The video, helmed by first-time director Blake Lively, features performances by Swift; actor Miles Teller; and Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry.

“The reddest video EVER is out now,” the singer, 31, tweeted alongside a clip from the video, which shows Swift grabbing a fistful of wedding cake and devouring it. “Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

>> Click here to watch the full music video (WARNING: Video includes profanity.)

“Red (Taylor’s Version),” which dropped early Friday, is Swift’s second rerecorded album. The “All Too Well” singer has been involved in a dispute with record executive Scooter Braun, whose Ithaca Holdings acquired the record label of her first six albums, Big Machine, in 2019, The Associated Press previously reported. Swift said Braun then sold the rights to those albums without giving her the opportunity to purchase her masters, the AP reported. She later announced plans to rerecord all of the albums and began with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” which hit shelves earlier this year.

