US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as Americans shrug off higher prices and spend more on appliances, cars and at home

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US retail sales rise a healthy 1.7%, as...

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
US retail sales rise faster than projected in October

In October, U.S. shoppers increased their spending, despite prices rising at their fastest levels since the 1990s, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday. According to the Census Bureau's advance estimate, excluding autos, sales increased by 1.7 percent. U.S. households currently are holding high levels of cash, due to a series...
Canada: Retail Sales fall by 0.6% in September vs. 1.7% expected decline

According to the latest figures from Statistics Canada released on Friday, Canadian Retail Sales fell by 0.6% MoM in September, less than the 1.7% expected decline. In August, Retail Sales increased at a MoM pace of 1.8%. Excluding autos, Retail Sales fell by 0.2% MoM in September, less than the 1.0% expected drop, after rising 2.6% MoM in August.
US retail sales soar 1.7% as Americans kickstart holiday shopping, brighten outlook

On Tuesday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US retail sales had shot up robustly in October, as more Americans appeared to have started off their holiday shopping much earlier-than-anticipated amid frets that a steep shortage of raw materials could lead to a cataclysmic scarcity of consumers’ goods, eventually handing out the US economy a solid start to an all-important fourth quarter shopping that includes Black Friday, Christmas and New Year.
Robust US Retail Sales lift DXY, USD/JPY ratchets higher

Summary: The Dollar Index, a favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ratcheted higher, finishing at fresh 16-month peak at 95.85 (95.50 yesterday). US Retail Sales in October surged 1.7% more than the 1.3% rise that most economists expected. September’s data was revised upwards to 0.8% from a previous 0.7%. The strong sales report lifted the benchmark US 10-year treasury yield two basis points top 1.63%. Other US economic data were better than forecasts which saw the broad-based Dollar strength maintained. The Euro extended its slump, finishing at 1.1317 (1.1380), as Europe continues to deal with a widening Covid outbreak amidst high energy prices. Sterling, however, was little changed, clinging to 1.3430 (1.3427) heading into today’s UK inflation data. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 0.58% to 0.7297 from 0.7350 after the RBA’s latest meeting minutes reconfirmed that the Aussie central bank is in no rush to hike rates next year. The drop in the Aussie, together with broad-based USD strength pulled the Kiwi (NZD/USD) lower to 0.6995 (0.7043). Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.48% to 114.67 from 114.07, a near one-month peak. The Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD rallied 0.27% to 1.3567 (1.3537) while the USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3905 from 6.3835. Global equity prices rose on the economic optimism generated by the Sales report. The DOW settled at 36,225 from 36,087, up 0.31%. The S&P 500 rose 0.42% to 4,707 (4,683).
Retail Sales on the Rise as Inflation Creeps In

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October. While department stores did well, apparel sales were down slightly from the previous month.
Target shrugs off supply crunch, says it'll hold line on prices

Target Corp. on Wednesday posted better-than-expected sales and earnings for the third quarter and sounded a confident note for crucial holiday shopping season after efforts to ward off supply-chain headaches.
Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 1.7% in October vs. 1.2% expected

US October Retail Sales data beats expectations, supporting the US dollar. Headline and core sales rise 1.7% MoM versus forecasts for 1.2% and 1.0% growth respectively. US Retail Sales rose by 1.7% MoM in October, according to data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday. That was above market expectations for a MoM rise of 1.2% and above the (upwardly revised from 0.7%) 0.8% MoM gain seen in September.
Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans sharply boosted their spending last month, pushing up retail sales and giving the economy a lift. Much of the gain reflected the fact that shoppers are also paying higher prices. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That’s up from 0.8% in the previous month. Solid hiring, strong pay raises, and healthy savings for many households are underpinning robust spending by U.S. consumers.
US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in Oct, ex-auto sales up 1.7% mom

US retail sales rose 1.7% mom in to USD 638.2B in October, above expectation of 1.2% mom. Total sales for the August through October period were up 15.4% from the same period a year ago. Ex-auto sales rose 1.7% mom, above expectation of 1.2% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 1.5% mom....
Stocks Mixed as Retail Sales Jump, Despite Rising Prices

FTSE -0.07% at 7346. US stocks are set to open mixed but with just mild gains or losses, with retailers’ quarterly earnings and retail sales data in focus. Retail sales surged higher in October, jumping 1.7% month on month, well up from the upwardly revised 0.8% from September and ahead of the 1.4% expected.
