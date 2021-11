The following is of the opinion of the author and not KHTS news/hometownstation.com. T-Mobile is the only major U.S. wireless carrier that doesn’t publicize its 5G plans very much, especially compared to AT&T and Verizon. This is because T-Mobile’s primary strategy is to wait for AT&T and Verizon to publicly announce when they will roll out 5G in certain markets, before offloading customers in those markets onto the slower 4G LTE speeds.

