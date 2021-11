DENVER(CBS)- Colorado will be caught in a squeeze play again this week. We have a high pressure ridge moving through the southern Rockies along with our next storm system dropping into the Pacific northwest. Credit:CBS4 This set-up will bring in some gusty winds over the mountains, Front Range and part of the eastern plains for Tuesday. Along with the winds, humidity levels may drop into the single digits! As a result, about 3/4ths of eastern Colorado has a warning or a watch for fire danger going on. Credit:CBS4 There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger posted from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday...

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO