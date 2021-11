Andrew Garfield has once again insisted that he’s not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.The 38-year-old actor’s comment comes after fans were convinced that Garfield will return as his version of Peter Parker in the new Marvel film.“I am not [in No Way Home],” the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor told GQ in a recent interview. With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for a third standalone film, the excitement has been fuelled even more by the second trailer, as well as a brand new TV spot that debuted on Sunday (21 November).It’s known that Green...

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO